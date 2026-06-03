Lunavi Receives Prestigious Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) Designation

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunavi, a leading provider of digital transformation, managed services, and AI development, announced today that it has successfully achieved the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) designation.

The Azure Expert MSP designation is Microsoft's most rigorous certification for partners, requiring a comprehensive third-party audit of an organization's technical capabilities, people, and processes. The evaluation ensures that partners can provide end-to-end managed services at the highest industry standards. It is the capstone of other designations that Lunavi has already achieved including Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI, Infrastructure and Security.

"As a dedicated Microsoft partner, this achievement validates our team's deep technical mastery of the Azure ecosystem," said Sam Galeotos, CEO at Lunavi. "This elite designation reinforces our commitment to our portfolio of customers across North America. We are excited to continue maximizing Azure cloud investment for real business impact in the healthcare, energy, finance and manufacturing verticals."

As businesses increasingly prioritize AI-readiness and modernization, the Azure Expert MSP status provides Lunavi clients with unique advantages, including:

Validated Expertise: Proven proficiency in complex migrations and cloud-native application development.





Proven proficiency in complex migrations and cloud-native application development. Operational Excellence: Adherence to Microsoft's best practices for security, reliability, and FinOps.





Adherence to Microsoft's best practices for security, reliability, and FinOps. Direct Microsoft Support: Priority access to Microsoft engineering resources and early visibility into upcoming Azure features.

Lunavi is now positioned as part of a select group of under 70 organizations in the U.S. that has achieved Azure Expert MSP. For organizations seeking to modernize their IT environments, improve scalability, and leverage the full power of the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, Lunavi can help.

About Lunavi:

Headquartered in Cheyenne, WY, Lunavi delivers full-stack technology expertise to help clients navigate what's next, from modernizing infrastructure, migrating to the cloud, building next-gen apps, or deploying AI at scale. Across multiple industries, Lunavi has led full scale IT transformations and supported teams to achieve their vision. With Lunavi by your side, next is now, and the future is yours to innovate. For more information visit https://www.lunavi.com/

SOURCE Lunavi