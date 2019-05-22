Lunch Accessories Get An Eco-Fashion Boost

With modern styling and attractive price points, Out of the Woods TM bags answer the consumer demand for products to be more environmentally and ethically centered. The sleek and functional line of totes and insulated cooler bags are made from Supernatural Paper TM , a renewable, lightweight material derived from paper that matches the strength and aesthetics of leather while being 100% animal-free. It's even washable.

For the upcoming Back-to-School season, Office Depot will feature lunch bags to include the Paper Sac, Boxed Lunch and the Mini Shopper Lunch in Navy and Herringbone, all of which feature Supernatural PaperTM. These styles will retail at $12.99 and will be featured alongside a wide range of must-have back-to-school items, until September 2019.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Office Depot in offering our exciting line up of back-to-school lunch bags," said Pierre Barlier, KeepCool CEO. "Office Depot continues to offer exciting range of products that transition seamlessly from work to home. We're honored to be in the mix."

Learn more about Out of the WoodsTM at www.outofthewoods.com and discover Office Depot locations at www.officedepot.com .

ABOUT KEEP COOL

Parent company KeepCool has always been an environmental leader, having created the world's first reusable bag made of recycled plastic bottles back in 2007. With the introduction of Out of the WoodsTM, KeepCool continues its commitment to delivering stylish and sustainable products that are highly accessible to everyone.

Since 1999, KeepCool has been the leader in designing, manufacturing, and distributing reusable shopping bags to major mass retailers in North America and Asia. Guided by the principle that small everyday actions can produce big impact, KeepCool creates products that have become more than just reusable bags: They're a conscious lifestyle decision that promote the democratization of sustainable choices for Americans of all stripes.

ABOUT OFFICE DEPOT

Office Depot, Inc. is a leading B2B integrated distribution company providing business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,350 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.

