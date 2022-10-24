Lunch Break Honors Eat Clean Bro Founder with Platinum Partner Award

Founder and president of Eat Clean Bro, Jamie Giovinazzo, is honored with Lunch Break's Platinum Partner Award

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Giovinazzo, founder and president of Eat Clean Bro, a company that offers the convenient service of bringing healthy chef-prepared meals right to your front door, was honored at Lunch Break's Fall Gala with the Platinum Partner Award. The "Renew the Promise of Hope" Fall Gala honored several philanthropic community leaders for their dedication to Lunch Break and service to their neighbors in need. Since conception, Eat Clean Bro has worked with various nonprofit organizations and charities within the community. Throughout the years, Eat Clean Bro has donated over $500,000 worth of food and monetary contributions to Lunch Break.

Eat Clean Bro

For more information on Eat Clean Bro please visit: https://eatcleanbro.com/

About Eat Clean Bro

Eat Clean Bro is a convenient service that was designed to bring chef-prepared meals right to your front door. They address the concerns of potential long­ term health problems by removing processed food, chemicals, and preservatives from your diet and preparing your meals FRESH with all natural ingredients. Whether you are looking to lose weight, live a clean and healthy lifestyle, or build lean muscle mass through a natural diet, Eat Clean Bro's service provides a line of meals to fit your lifestyle.

About Lunch Break

Lunch Break continues to provide life's basic necessities of food, clothing, life skills and fellowship to the financially insecure individuals and families in Monmouth County and beyond. Over the years, through the support of individual donors, foundations, the corporate and business communities and a network of more than 2,000 volunteers and have expanded their feeding, clothing, outreach, mentoring, and social service programs.

Media Contact:

Deven McCarthy

914-908-0789

[email protected]

SOURCE Eat Clean Bro