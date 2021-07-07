Lunch Is Served: Cheez-It® Snap'd And Comedian Alfonso Ribeiro Help 'Snap' Americans Out Of Their Lunch Rut

Jul 07, 2021, 08:10 ET

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that lunchtime isn't what it used to be. It's the meal to work through, forget or skip for anything that's a better use of time. But what if there was a more satisfying way to enjoy lunch? Enter Cheez-It® Snap'd® — a cheesy, thin and crispy snack baked with 100% real cheese that brings out the best in your sandwich and raises the bar on even the most boring lunchtime meals. 

To help Americans out of their lunch rut, Cheez-It Snap'd is offering one lucky winner the chance to take their lunch to the next level with a year's supply of Cheez-It Snap'd and $10,000 in lunch money.

"Lunch has unfortunately evolved into a boring routine for many Americans," said Scott Crowley, Brand Senior Director for Cheez-It. "That's why we want to show Cheez-It Snap'd fans how adding the cheesy, thin and crispy crunch from Cheez-It Snap'd will level up their lunch and make it a meal to look forward to again."

Who better to break through meal malaise and wake up America's sandwich makers than snappy star, beloved show host, actor, director, comedian and self-proclaimed Cheez-It fan, Alfonso Ribeiro? Cheez-It Snap'd is partnering with Ribeiro to call attention to America's saddest sandwiches while providing the perfect fix.

"Nothing beats a satisfying meal, and I know America deserves better than a sad, bland sandwich for lunch," said Alfonso Ribeiro. "I've always been a fan of the Cheez-It brand, and I think the 'Snap'd My Sandwich' sweepstakes is the perfect way to snap Americans out of their lunchtime rut. Why settle for no sides or boring chips when you could win a year's supply of the perfect combination of cheesy, thin and crispy Cheez-It Snap'd — all in one bite?"

From July 7 to 21, fans can comment on Alfonso Ribeiro's Instagram (@therealalfonsoribeiro) or Facebook (Facebook.com/officialalfonsoribeiro) posts telling us about their sad sandwich, using #SnapdMySandwichEntry to enter for the chance to win a year's supply of Cheez-It Snap'd and $10,000 to level up lunch. For official rules click here (no purchase necessary).

For more information on the sweepstakes and the latest on Cheez-It, follow @CheezIt on Instagram and check out Facebook.com/CheezIt. And don't forget, Cheez-It Snap'd can be found at retailers nationwide.

