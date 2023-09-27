Lunch With Norm Podcast Celebrates 500 Episodes with Grand Gala: $35,000 in Prizes and a Star-Studded Guest Panel

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Lunch With Norm," the popular eCommerce and Amazon FBA podcast hosted by Norm Farrar and his son, Kelsey Farrar, gears up to celebrate their monumental 500th episode. This landmark episode will feature an extraordinary gathering of 20 past guests, grouped into dynamic panels, discussing cutting-edge topics surrounding eCommerce and Amazon FBA. To top it off, the show is giving away $35,000 in prizes as a token of appreciation to its dedicated audience.

The event is set to take place on Friday, September 29th, 2023, at noon Eastern Standard Time.

Norm Farrar, the host of "Lunch With Norm," expressed his excitement, saying, "Reaching our 500th episode is a remarkable achievement, and we're celebrating it in style! We are immensely grateful to our listeners, and that's why we're giving away $35,000 in prizes. It's our way of saying thank you."

The 500th episode of "Lunch With Norm" will feature 20 past guests and carefully dive into the latest trends, strategies, and insights surrounding eCommerce and Amazon FBA. These experts, hailing from diverse backgrounds and experiences, will come together to discuss the cutting-edge topics that are shaping the eCommerce landscape today.

Listeners can join this extraordinary celebration by tuning in to the special 500th episode on Friday, September 29th, 2023, at noon Eastern Standard Time. The episode can be accessed through the podcast's official Facebook page or its YouTube channel.

This landmark event is poised to be a source of inspiration and knowledge for entrepreneurs, eCommerce enthusiasts, and anyone looking to thrive in the ever-evolving world of online business.

About Norm Farrar:

Norm Farrar is a visionary entrepreneur who provides online marketing and managed eCommerce solutions for brands. He has worked with Fortune 500 companies such as Coca-Cola, Mercedes-Benz and 20th Century Fox. Since the early 1990s, Norm has focused on helping entrepreneurs optimize their operations and unlock their business's potential. Presently, he is the host of the popular eCommerce podcasts, Lunch with Norm and EcomPower.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kelsey Farrar

[email protected]

1-754-777-6727

To access previous episodes and stay informed about "Lunch With Norm," visit www.lunchwithnorm.com.

