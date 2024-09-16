Lunchbox and FastCasual Announce Inaugural Top 30 Movers & Shakers in Catering Industry List

Top 30 Movers & Shakers in Catering recognizes leaders from brands like CAVA, Subway, and Five Guys. Post this

As the restaurant industry adapts to evolving customer preferences, catering has emerged as a key revenue driver, on track to reach $64 billion in 2024 and projected to hit $124 billion by 2032—with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 10%. Corporate catering, in particular, is seeing a surge as companies reinvest in events, meetings, and client experiences post-pandemic.

"Catering is no longer an afterthought for restaurants—it's a crucial growth channel," said Lunchbox CEO and Co-Founder, Nabeel Alamgir. "This list spotlights those who are at the forefront of the sector driving growth, adapting off-premise channels to meet demand, and creating memorable experiences for every guest."

Lunchbox and FastCasual opened nominations for the inaugural list to the public, leading the industry to generate 250+ nominations for their favorite leaders and brands. Once compiled, candidates were evaluated based on nomination count and impact on the industry.

"Recognizing these leaders is essential as catering becomes a core focus for restaurants looking to stay competitive," said Cherryh Cansler, Editor of FastCasual. "These individuals are pushing boundaries, and their efforts are fueling the rapid growth and evolution of catering."

Click here to view the full Top 30 Movers & Shakers in Catering 2024 industry list.

