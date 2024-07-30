Lunchbox Announces Appointment of James Walker to Board of Directors

Lunchbox announces James Walker, CEO of Frisch's, to its Board of Directors. Post this

"We are incredibly excited to welcome James Walker to our Board of Directors," said Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and Co-Founder of Lunchbox. "James' extensive operational experience in driving strategic growth and innovation for QSR restaurant brands will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our platform, winning the enterprise segment."

Walker has been at the helm of Frisch's Big Boy since September 2022, where he has been dedicated to growth and brand enhancement. The brand has also been a long-standing client of Lunchbox's, platformed with online ordering and aggregation. Prior to Frisch's, Walker led as North American Vice President for Subway, responsible for the launch of Subway's delivery program, menu transformation, and remodeling initiatives across 28,000 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

With over thirty years of executive-level experience, Walker will join the Board of Directors to provide strategic advisement on the product roadmap, abetting Lunchbox's journey to build the most comprehensive and scalable restaurant tech solution for enterprise brands.

"Joining Lunchbox's Board of Directors is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that is at the forefront of restaurant technology," said Walker. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Lunchbox in delivering innovative solutions that drive growth and operational efficiency for restaurant brands."

Walker's leadership has spanned multiple roles, including President of Global Operations, Development, & Marketing at Johnny Rockets , Chief Development Officer at Beef O'Brady's and Fresh Brands (Baja Fresh, Canyons Burger Co, La Salsa/Calbi), and President of Cinnaworks ( Cinnabon , Sweet Factory , Kabloom). His global perspective, having conducted business in over 70 international markets, will further strengthen Lunchbox's mission to provide the most open scalable restaurant tech solutions for restaurants.

About Lunchbox:

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for enterprise restaurant chains, enabling them to scale their digital presence efficiently. With a suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and an open API platform, Lunchbox empowers over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. For more information, visit www.lunchbox.io .

