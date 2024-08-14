Lunchbox Announces Appointment of Nadeem Bajwa as Advisor to the Board

Leading Papa Johns franchisee brings experience and strategic insight to enhance technology solutions at Lunchbox. Post this

"We are excited to welcome Nadeem Bajwa as Advisor to the Board," said Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and Co-Founder of Lunchbox, "Nadeem's expertise in expanding enterprise franchise operations and leading tech innovation across call centers and back-of-house operations, will help us refine and develop our off-premise solutions."

Bajwa's journey, starting as a delivery driver, to becoming a stakeholder in the Papa Johns franchise network, speaks to his operational acumen and strategic vision, having purchased his first Papa Johns location 22 years ago and now scaling to own over 200 locations. With extensive experience in expanding restaurant operations and adopting new technologies to enhance guest experience, Bajwa is well-positioned to provide guidance on how Lunchbox can better serve its enterprise clients and their franchisees. As Lunchbox continues to win in enterprise, having recently platformed brands like Biscuitville , Walk On's , and Aramark , all of which hold relationships with large franchisors, Bajwa's experience will provide key insights into the inner workings and needs of blended corporate/franchise chains.

"Joining Lunchbox as an Advisor to the Board is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that is leading the way in restaurant technology," said Bajwa. "I look forward to working with the team to advance Lunchbox's mission of delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the restaurant industry, particularly in the areas of online ordering, catering, and delivery."

Nadeem Bajwa's addition as an Advisor to the Board underscores Lunchbox's commitment to integrating operator-focused perspectives into its strategic planning. His experience will be leveraged as the brand develops more tools and solutions that not only meet the needs of corporate brands, but resonate with franchisees—ensuring smoother adoption and implementation across diverse restaurant networks.

About Lunchbox:

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for enterprise restaurant chains, enabling them to scale their digital presence efficiently. With a suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and an open API platform, Lunchbox empowers over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. For more information, visit www.lunchbox.io .

For media inquiries, please contact: Adriana Desmond

[email protected]

SOURCE Lunchbox