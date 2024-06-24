Lunchbox Launches Cater, a First-Ever Community and Council for Catering Executives

News provided by

Lunchbox

Jun 24, 2024, 08:11 ET

As restaurant catering plays the biggest catch-up this year, Cater launches to deliver a community hub for catering executives equipped with a Council, curated industry news, resources, and more.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox, the premier technology provider for enterprise restaurants, announces the launch of Cater, a dedicated community hub and council for catering executives across the restaurant industry. As the catering industry grows to over $73B in value and is anticipated to grow to over $124B by 2032, this catering hub rolls out as a major resource during a pertinent time for restaurant, fast casual, and QSR catering sectors.

The new Cater platform serves as an all-encompassing resource hub for catering managers, marketers, and operators in the space, curating the most up-to-date industry news, trend reports, and resources. As the demand for catering services continues to rise, with 48% of caterers reporting the largest area of growth coming from corporate events: Cater is positioned to help operators capitalize on these opportunities with resources like an interactive catering ROI calculator, market outlook reports, and more.

The free hub also debuts the industry's first-ever Catering Council, a directory of experts that specialize in delivering revenue growth, marketing, and operational strategies for restaurants. The Cater community will have exclusive access to consulting services, council-published masterclasses and materials, and more. The brand notably appoints Kelly Grogan, Co-Founder of CRUMBS, and Aaron Hoffman, Co-Founder and Chief of Staff of DeliverThat, as its inaugural council members, with more announcements in the coming weeks.

"The industry is screaming that everyone needs to DO catering, but there aren't enough resources to inform operators HOW to do it," says Kelly Grogan. "The Cater Council is a dedicated forum to bring together the people who are in the day-to-day, who are experiencing the roadblocks preventing growth, and who are responsible for scaling catering programs inside their organizations."

In addition to the online hub, Cater has established community pages on LinkedIn, launching a news page and a community page, which combined has garnered over 800 followers. These pages will be a central point for updates, networking, and community engagement, ensuring that members are always connecting on the latest developments in the industry.

"Even with catering being one of the biggest drivers of restaurant growth in 2024, catering is 10 years behind traditional takeout and delivery. The industry is filled with experts and strategists that know what it takes to build a multi-million dollar catering engine," says Nabeel Alamgir, CEO of Lunchbox. "We're introducing Cater to bring all of that expertise to one space, connecting operators to the rest of their community and encouraging a space to share knowledge, innovate, and push the industry forward."

Lunchbox Catering, known for its comprehensive suite of catering order management solutions, continues to empower restaurants across the nation. Brands platformed on Catering, such as Tacombi, Maman, Clean Juice, and more, are seeing check averages of over $500, beating out industry standards across B2B orders. Taking advantage of order management tools like tax-exempt status, house accounts, robust reporting, and a built-in marketing CRM, restaurants are seeing streamlined operations paired with sales growth once fully tapped in.

Those interested in learning more about Cater can visit cater.lunchbox.io.

About Lunchbox
Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for enterprise restaurant chains to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Biscuitville, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

CONTACT:
Adriana Desmond, [email protected]

SOURCE Lunchbox

Also from this source

Wow Bao Launches New Mobile App Experience with Lunchbox

Wow Bao Launches New Mobile App Experience with Lunchbox

Wow Bao unveiled a new mobile app with a fresh interface and all-in-one navigation that allows guests to order delivery anywhere, anytime from its...
Lunchbox Appoints Stefan Hertzberg as Chief Revenue Officer Amidst Strategic Expansion

Lunchbox Appoints Stefan Hertzberg as Chief Revenue Officer Amidst Strategic Expansion

Lunchbox, a leading provider of enterprise restaurant technology solutions, appoints ItsaCheckmate executive, Stefan Hertzberg, as its new Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics