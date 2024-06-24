Lunchbox Launches Cater, a First-Ever Community and Council for Catering Executives

The new Cater platform serves as an all-encompassing resource hub for catering managers, marketers, and operators in the space, curating the most up-to-date industry news, trend reports, and resources. As the demand for catering services continues to rise, with 48% of caterers reporting the largest area of growth coming from corporate events: Cater is positioned to help operators capitalize on these opportunities with resources like an interactive catering ROI calculator , market outlook reports , and more.

The free hub also debuts the industry's first-ever Catering Council , a directory of experts that specialize in delivering revenue growth, marketing, and operational strategies for restaurants. The Cater community will have exclusive access to consulting services, council-published masterclasses and materials, and more. The brand notably appoints Kelly Grogan, Co-Founder of CRUMBS, and Aaron Hoffman, Co-Founder and Chief of Staff of DeliverThat, as its inaugural council members, with more announcements in the coming weeks.

"The industry is screaming that everyone needs to DO catering, but there aren't enough resources to inform operators HOW to do it," says Kelly Grogan. "The Cater Council is a dedicated forum to bring together the people who are in the day-to-day, who are experiencing the roadblocks preventing growth, and who are responsible for scaling catering programs inside their organizations."

In addition to the online hub, Cater has established community pages on LinkedIn, launching a news page and a community page , which combined has garnered over 800 followers. These pages will be a central point for updates, networking, and community engagement, ensuring that members are always connecting on the latest developments in the industry.

"Even with catering being one of the biggest drivers of restaurant growth in 2024, catering is 10 years behind traditional takeout and delivery. The industry is filled with experts and strategists that know what it takes to build a multi-million dollar catering engine," says Nabeel Alamgir, CEO of Lunchbox. "We're introducing Cater to bring all of that expertise to one space, connecting operators to the rest of their community and encouraging a space to share knowledge, innovate, and push the industry forward."

Lunchbox Catering , known for its comprehensive suite of catering order management solutions, continues to empower restaurants across the nation. Brands platformed on Catering, such as Tacombi, Maman, Clean Juice, and more, are seeing check averages of over $500, beating out industry standards across B2B orders. Taking advantage of order management tools like tax-exempt status, house accounts, robust reporting, and a built-in marketing CRM, restaurants are seeing streamlined operations paired with sales growth once fully tapped in.

Those interested in learning more about Cater can visit cater.lunchbox.io.

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for enterprise restaurant chains to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Biscuitville, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

