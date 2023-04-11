Lunchbox Launches OPEN Payments, Giving Processing Ownership Back to Point Of Sale Systems

Through Lunchbox, operators can tap into integrations with the following POS systems:

Differentiating from their competitors' offerings, the OPEN Payments ecosystem encourages new and existing POS systems in the space to nurture their relationships with their current customers. Current offerings within the space limit operator's payment selections; with OPEN Payments, operators can bring in their own trusted processor to tap into their current capabilities.

"We're excited to bring this news to all point of sale systems," says Lunchbox's VP of Partnerships, Chrissy Ouellette. "Our OPEN Payments ecosystem is a game-changer for restaurant operators, and it presents a unique opportunity for POS systems to deepen their relationships with their customers."

In addition to their POS integrations, Lunchbox is supporting integrations with major processors and gateways like, WorldPay , FirstData , Heartland , TSYS , Authorize.Net , among others. OPEN Payments is coming on the heels of Lunchbox's rollout of OPEN, their best-in-class API which gives restaurateurs and developers the ability to integrate all of their restaurant tech stack within one platform.

"Our mission at Lunchbox is to help restaurant operators grow their businesses with best-in-class technology," Chrissy added. "We're excited to be leading the charge in the off-premise ordering space and are committed to helping our partners succeed."

Those interested in learning more about Lunchbox OPEN Payments can visit:

https://lunchbox.io/open-payments

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern online ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, guest loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Bareburger, Clean Juice, Fuku, Little Sesame, and Tacombi. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

Contact: Savannah Schmidt, [email protected]

SOURCE Lunchbox