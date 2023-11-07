Lunchbox Partners with DeliverThat, Tapping Into Nationwide Catering Delivery Network for Enterprise Restaurants

Lunchbox

07 Nov, 2023

Lunchbox announces partnership with DeliverThat, addressing the $150+ billion food delivery market, adding white-glove delivery support for corporate catering customers like Condado Tacos.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox, the premier enterprise restaurant technology solution that's platformed national and regional QSR brands such as Firehouse Subs, Papa Gino's, Torchy's Tacos, and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, recently announced its partnership with DeliverThat, gaining access a strong network of nearly 20,000 active delivery drivers.

With Lunchbox's enterprise catering order management solutions, driving $30 higher check averages vs third-party catering, and 9:1 ROI in the first year, restaurants have a tremendous opportunity to break into the booming Food at Work catering segment. The DeliverThat and Lunchbox partnership will provide a comprehensive catering delivery service, allowing Lunchbox Delivery Dispatch users to tap into DeliverThat's vast fleet of 20,000 active drivers, coverage across all 50 states, and 98.7% fulfillment rate.

"Catering will grow over 10% in the next 7 years, and it's our job to enable our enterprise restaurants to tap into that revenue," said Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and Co-Founder of Lunchbox. "We're delivering a best-in-class off-premise ordering solution and we're now building on top of that, partnering with DeliverThat to provide an end-to-end catering delivery experience for our clients."

The collaboration between Lunchbox and DeliverThat is expected to elevate the customer experience, allowing restaurants to manage their entire catering delivery process — from order placement to delivery, with greater efficiency and precision.

"This partnership will provide restaurants a strategic entry point into the $300+ billion catering market. Accessibility has been a priority for the DeliverThat team this year, and our new partnership with Lunchbox aligns with that directly," stated Darien Terrel, CEO for DeliverThat.

To learn more about Lunchbox Catering, visit lunchbox.io/catering, or book a demo.

About Lunchbox:
Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for Enterprise restaurant chains to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

About DeliverThat
DeliverThat is the industry-leading catering delivery and setup company that has been revolutionizing catering delivery since 2016. With over $300 million dollars of catering delivery under its belt and a network of close to 20K active drivers, DeliverThat is operational in all major cities in all 50 states of the US. DeliverThat's extensive network includes over 500 brands that rely on their exceptional service for their catering needs. As the industry leader in catering delivery and setup, DeliverThat sets the standard for excellence with a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. A niche business model, DeliverThat offers a flat-rate delivery service and an around-the-clock team of customer service agents based at its headquarters in Canton, Ohio. In addition to Lunchbox, DeliverThat fully integrates with MSI, ezCater, Olo, Bringg, Nash, Burq, and many more.

Media Contacts:
Aaron Hoffman
[email protected]

Adriana Desmond
[email protected]

SOURCE Lunchbox

