LUNCHBOX PARTNERS WITH FINIX TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS PAYMENT PROCESSING FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox , the premier enterprise restaurant technology provider that's platformed national and regional QSR brands such as Firehouse Subs , Papa Gino's , Torchy's Tacos , and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux , has announced Finix as its technology partner for processing online payments for its portfolio of enterprise restaurant customers.

With Lunchbox, you can now tap into Finix’s next-generation payment processing capabilities to seamlessly accept orders and streamline payment operations and reporting.

Lunchbox is joining forces with Finix to deliver a fully-embedded payments solution to its enterprise clients. Utilizing Finix's next-generation processor capabilities, Lunchbox's payment functionality now seamlessly accepts orders, tapping into productivity-enhancing tools and data that streamline payment operations, such as settlements, disputes, and reporting. This partnership layers on top of Lunchbox's existing best-in-class restaurant suite, delivering more for web and app ordering, catering, order aggregation, marketing CRM, payment processing, and more.

Partnering with Finix, Lunchbox is delivering:

A simplified and expedited onboarding experience for restaurants accepting online orders

Mobile checkout experience that reflects their restaurant clients' branding

Payment processing capabilities with industry-leading uptime of 99.999%

"Our main focus is to deliver a seamless experience for our clients and their guests, and processing capabilities plays an important part in that," said Lunchbox CEO and Co-Founder, Nabeel Alamgir. "We're leveraging everything that Finix has built and perfected to provide a polished and scalable payment processing solution for our clients."

With the partnership, Lunchbox clients are now able to start accepting online orders within hours, delivering a competitive speed — faster than the average industry timeline of days / weeks. This payment processing solution is just one of many integrations that Lunchbox is tapping into to deliver a leading technology suite for their emerging mid-market and enterprise restaurants.

Finix recently announced it is now a payment processor, removing layers from the payments acquiring stack and solving for complex, modern-day payment processing needs and use cases.

"Lunchbox has made a huge impact for enterprise restaurants by providing a true end-to-end restaurant management solution," said Richie Serna, CEO and Co-Founder of Finix. "We're excited to partner with a team that shares Finix's commitment to reducing friction, adding value, and creating the best possible outcomes for their customers."

Those interested in learning more about how Lunchbox and Finix partner together can visit: https://lunchbox.io/finix-integration

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is Enterprise restaurant chains' premier restaurant technology solution to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor and infrastructure provider powering customers such as Clubessential, Passport, and Kabbage. From startups to publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments quickly, eliminate manual workflows, delight customers, and quickly grow revenue.

Finix is a privately held company with headquarters in San Francisco and Chicago, with funding from American Express Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Homebrew, Insight Partners, Inspired Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Visa, and others. To learn more, visit www.finix.com .

