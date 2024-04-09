Lunchbox Recruits Top ItsaCheckmate Technology Executives as it Wins Upmarket

Lunchbox appoints new CTO, VP with a 500% increase in customer sales and off-premise features for enterprise restaurants Post this

In response to rising labor costs and inflation, innovative loyalty and guest engagement have quickly become a necessity for brands that are looking to grow. Lunchbox appoints new technology executives to scale out their already robust off-premise solutions, honing in on developing loyalty, online ordering, and catering. With the technology provider recently announcing a 500% increase in customer sales across their emerging and enterprise brands, Lunchbox is diving into its roadmap to continue to deliver the products and features that operators are asking for.

Appointed as Lunchbox's Chief Technology Officer, Zach Colon joins the team coming from ItsaCheckmate , where he expanded the brand's engineering team across four continents, resulting in a 420% growth across client locations within three years. As CTO, Zach will focus on implementing best practices and engineering standards that deliver high-quality features rapidly and reliably, aligning with Lunchbox's strategic goals and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation for its clients.

Also making the switch and appointed as Lunchbox's VP of Product, Brett Jones joins the team coming from ItsaCheckmate , where he played a pivotal role in product development strategies, including developing its open API that enabled a more buildable and connected solution for the enterprise brand. As VP of Product, Brett will leverage his deep understanding of consumer behaviors to influence product development across loyalty, catering, and app user experience.

"Emerging and enterprise operators need a platform they can build upon, not a one-size-fits-all solution—and we want to be the technology partner that enables that level of tailoring," says Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and Co-Founder of Lunchbox. "As we're looking to work and build alongside upmarket logos, we have to support that by bringing in an unmatched level of enterprise expertise. Zach and Brett will be the future of our innovation roadmap, delivering developments across the products our clients know and love."

Lunchbox recently announced its Food Tech Council, a board of 15 operators from major brands like Jollibee , Sweetgreen , Carl's Jr. , MOOYAH , Wow Bao , guiding the brand's product roadmap and operational strategy as it announces new features like a fully integrated Call Center for its clients like Papa John's , and more.

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for Enterprise restaurant chains to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

