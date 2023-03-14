LUNCHBOX UNVEILS NEW CATERING PLATFORM FOR ENTERPRISE RESTAURANTS TO KEEP UP WITH THE RECENT SPIKE IN DEMAND FOR RETURN-TO-OFFICE ORDERING

With Lunchbox Catering 2.1, restaurants will gain access to the following integrative features:

Order Level Upsells: Suggest additional menu item pairings to add to a guest's cart before they checkout, promoting a higher check average.





Single Site Ordering: Allow guests to place catering orders directly through the website, turning one-time guests into repeat catering clients.





Enhanced Modifiers: Menu item modifiers are refined to create an easier ordering experience, limiting guest error across checks.





House Accounts: Turn one-time guests into repeat catering clients with options to send instant invoices through the House Account feature.





Call Center Tool: Tap into the Lunchbox Call Center Tool to send quotes, process digital payments, edit orders, access guest order history, update billing, and more.





Custom Operations: Have full control over catering operations, with access to customize holiday-specific menus, prep/lead-time, payment options, and more.





: Have full control over catering operations, with access to customize holiday-specific menus, prep/lead-time, payment options, and more. Best-In-Class Reporting: With a best-in-class reporting system, restaurants can track catering orders by location, time of day, outstanding orders, and more.

With catered check averages generating higher profits for restaurants, the Catering 2.1 suite offers redesigned features that prioritize cart upsell and checkout success. Backend features include location map pins that display the brand logo, an easy selection for order type, and a display of the order ready time.

"Restaurants often use one partner for catering and another for their online ordering solution — this results in a siloed solution where the two systems are unable to communicate seamlessly and share data," says CTO of Lunchbox, George Istfan. "Lunchbox is eliminating that silo by building an end-to-end platform that encompasses all of an operator's menus and creates a frictionless guest ordering experience for each channel."

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern online ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, guest loyalty, marketing, catering, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Firehouse Subs, Papa Gino's, Walk On's Sports Bistreaux, Clean Juice, and Wings Over. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

