Lunchbox Unveils New Logo, Visual Identity and Website

The website highlights the suite of Lunchbox products, including online ordering tools for food halls, marketplaces, and ghost kitchens, and Lunchbox Studio, an in-house creative agency offering professional design and marketing services for Lunchbox clients. The website's new Resource Hub features new original articles, research, ebooks, videos, podcasts, and tools built to educate the industry on restaurant marketing best-practices, online ordering trends, food tech news, and thought leadership.

The first line of code for Lunchbox was written in November 2018. The fully-remote company now has nearly 230 employees across North America. In March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lunchbox launched HelpMainStreet.com, a website that allows customers to donate, purchase gift cards, and order online from restaurants. In October 2020, Lunchbox raised a $20M Series A led by Coatue.

"This new brand is a love letter to our industry and our customers. Lunchbox is a company born out of the idea that restaurants deserve as many tools and resources as possible to succeed in post-pandemic times," said Zach McCurdy, Creative Director at Lunchbox. "Today we're proud to unveil not only a new brand identity, but also bring new focus to our products built for everyone in the industry: large chains, ghost kitchens, and everyone in between."

"We are thrilled to see the new Lunchbox brand go live," said Aaron Marks, Partner and Design Director at Studio Freight. "It was designed to represent the intersection of Lunchbox's technology and unapologetic point of view — own it all yourself and be yourself. We can't wait for the industry to discover and explore what's possible now."

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox empowers brands with an enterprise next-gen online ordering engine that drives sales and engagement through powerful growth marketing tools to help create stronger relationships with their guests. Lunchbox works with industry-leading restaurants like Bareburger and World Famous Chef David Chang's Fuku to build the best-in-class digital ordering experiences that drive returns and sales, all while moving guests away from third-party sites. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

