LunchboxWax Opens First Washington Salon

"After being introduced to the LunchboxWax franchise, I knew I wanted to get involved," said owner Lisa Van Loben Sels. "I am excited to be a part of Seattle's Capitol Hill community and honored to be a part of the process of expanding our franchise into the state of Washington."

LunchboxWax is a full-service, speed waxing salon that utilizes refined, effective speed-waxing techniques that leave their guests with smooth, glowing skin. LunchboxWax offers a range of waxing services for every body across the country.

Named among the 2020 Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine, LunchboxWax began offering franchises nationally in late 2013 to answer a growing consumer demand for highly skilled estheticians trained for the sole purpose of speed waxing.

"We are so excited for Lisa to be a part of the LunchboxWax franchise partner community," said Founder and CEO, Debi Lane. "Her background in physical therapy and healthcare gives her an amazing foundation as she moves into the LunchboxWax culture and business."

In addition to Washington, LunchboxWax also operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

For LunchboxWax services, products and locations, visit www.lunchboxwax.com . For franchise information, including investment details and areas of interest, visit www.lunchboxfranchise.com .

About LunchboxWax

LunchboxWax is a boutique speed-waxing franchise catering to men and women who are mindful about the businesses and people they choose to perform personal services. Founded as a culture-first business by Debi Lane in Boise, Idaho, in 2010, LunchboxWax began awarding franchises in 2013, and today has 46 salons across the country. Learn more about franchise opportunities at www.lunchboxfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Shaunalee Shipman

shaunalee@lunchboxwax.com

(208)-495-7188

SOURCE LunchboxWax

Related Links

www.lunchboxwax.com

