Lunchskins™ and Target Spotlight Back-to-School Sustainability

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lunchskins™ launched a new addition to the brand's hugely successful paper line in Target nationwide, Lunchskins Bags + Straws Plastic-Free Starter Kit available in Target Stores Starting in July.

Given the increased plastic consumption and pollution during the pandemic, this kit is well-timed featuring 25 Recyclable + Sealable Paper Sandwich Bags and 25 Long-Lasting Biodegradable Paper Straws. All of Lunchskins' paper products are made from pure wood pulp that is FSC-Certified (FSC® C163845).

The Plastic-Free Starter Kit replaces two of the world's greatest plastic pollutants: the plastic bag and the plastic straw. This Kit is the first and only one of its kind.

"We are thrilled to launch our new Plastic-Free Starter Kit with Target, for Back-to-School. Consumers are looking for products that do good for people and the planet. Target understands the need to offer affordable, high-quality sustainably-minded products like Lunchskins™," said Kirsten Quigley, CEO and Founder of Lunchskins.

The convenient quantity and affordability support the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives to plastic. As people resume their active lifestyles at work, school, travel, and on-the-go, Lunchskins Bags + Straws Plastic-Free Starter Kit is an easy choice for anyone looking to reduce their plastic footprint. Retails at $6.99.

About Lunchskins™

For over a decade, Lunchskins' mission to help the world eliminate single-use plastic pollution has empowered people everywhere to make a difference every day with easy-to-use, affordable alternatives to plastic. Promoting global health and the welfare of all living things, Lunchskins continues to drive innovation and challenge industry standards in the food storage market. Recognized for giving back, Lunchskins donates proceeds from every order to Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS). OPS is dedicated to protecting our oceans and planet for future generations. Lunchskins brand products are manufactured by woman-owned business, 3Greenmoms, LLC, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes Lunchskins reusable and FSC-Certified recyclable paper products through natural, specialty, gift, grocery, and mass-market channels. Like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.

