Lunchskins Brings Nostalgia to Lunchtime with the Launch of Retro-Inspired Recyclable Lunch SACS at Walmart

POTOMAC, Md., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchskins, a women-owned B Corp and a pioneer in eco-friendly food storage, is excited to announce the launch of its newest product line, SAC UP lunch SACS, available now at Walmart stores across the nation and online at Walmart.com. Lunchskins lunch SACS join a line of same brand sandwich and snack bags currently sold at Walmart, satisfying customer demand for planet-friendly, functional and affordable everyday kitchen essentials.

Rewind a few decades, and you'll recall the iconic 'brown bag lunch' era – a simpler time before the proliferation of single-use plastics. Lunchskins is tapping into this classic vibe with its modern twist on the traditional lunch sac. These SACS are a nod to the 70s and earlier, before plastic bags entered the grocery market, designed for the environmentally conscious consumer who yearns for the simplicity and sustainability of bygone days.

"The SAC UP Lunch Sac is an emblem of an era when life was less cluttered with disposable waste, and we're excited to bring that tradition back with a sustainable and modern edge," said Kirsten Quigley, CEO/Founder of Lunchskins. "We've reimagined the brown bag lunch with a fun design and durable, eco-friendly materials. Our goal is to turn back the clock on plastic waste and make sustainable living accessible, affordable and stylish."

Lunchskins Lunch SACS are more than just a tribute to the past; they're an innovation for our future. Crafted from high-quality, durable FSC-Certified paper these SACS are designed to withstand daily use. Use these disposable paper bags for lunch and snacks, for school or at work. These SACS are great lunch bags, popcorn bags, cookie bags and snack bags for everyone.

About Lunchskins™ For over a decade, Lunchskins' mission to help the world eliminate single-use plastic pollution has empowered people everywhere to make a difference every day with convenient, affordable alternatives to plastic. Lunchskins donates proceeds from every order to its not-for-profit mission partners. Mission-driven Lunchskins products have replaced 3.2 Billion plastic bags! Lunchskins products are manufactured by woman-led business, 3Greenmoms, LLC, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes the sustainable brand through natural, specialty, gift, grocery, and mass market channels. Lunchskins are available through leading distributors including UNFI and KeHE. Follow us on Instagram .

