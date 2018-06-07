Lunchskins Expands National Retail Distribution, Unveils New Recyclable + Sealable Paper Quart Bag

BETHESDA, Md., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchskins™, inventor of the Recyclable + Sealable Paper Sandwich Bag and the Reusable Food-Safe, Dishwasher-Safe Bag, today announced that its revolutionary sealable paper bag line is expanding into more than 3,000 physical retail stores across the U.S. – including retail giant Target – by the end of this year. Lunchskins is also unveiling its new Lunchskins Recyclable + Sealable Paper Quart Food Storage Bag. This announcement marks another milestone in the sustainability-minded company's quest to lead and disrupt the $600 million-dollar retail category with quality plastic-free food storage bag products "you can feel good about using" to help reduce the use and disposal of planet-damaging, single-use plastic food storage bags.

New Lunchskins Sealable Paper Quart Bag (left)

Lunchskins' significant new retail distribution includes more than 15 conventional, natural, and big box retailers – like Container Store, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, and others. The national retail expansion also includes distribution in Target stores, which will carry Lunchskins Recyclable + Sealable Paper Sandwich bags in food storage aisles starting mid-June.

Lunchskins CEO and founder, Kirsten Quigley, says that when her four kids were young, she was packing about twenty lunches per week—and using lots of plastic baggies. "It hadn't even occurred to me to question that part of our routine," she said. "Learning that five-hundred billion plastic sandwich bags are consumed and disposed of annually was an 'aha' moment for me – that's when I felt the urgent need to present an attractive and affordable alternative."

Lunchskins is establishing a new level of quality and superiority in the food storage category by being the first plastic-bag-free brand to use a biodegradable adhesive on its line of sealable paper bags. Like all Lunchskins bags, each box of fifty paper bags includes high-quality, stylish bags and is accessibly priced at $4.99-$5.99 per box. The easy-to-use once and toss line includes:

Lunchskins Recyclable + Sealable Paper Sandwich Bags 50 Ct - Apple Print – they say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and this adorable apple print is sure to be a household favorite.

Lunchskins Recyclable + Sealable Paper Sandwich Bag 50 ct – Shark Print – these sharks won't bite if you take their food.

Lunchskins Recyclable + Sealable Paper Quart Bag 50 ct – Stripe Print – you've earned these stripes.

The company is offering a Target in-store $1.00 off coupon that can be found here.

About Lunchskins ™ For over a decade, Lunchskins mission to help the world eliminate single-use plastic pollution has empowered people everywhere to make a difference every day with easy-to-use, affordable alternatives to plastic. Promoting global health and the welfare of all living things, Lunchskins continues to drive innovation and challenge industry standards in the food storage market. Recognized for giving back, in 2018 Lunchskins is donating 50 cents from every order to The 5Gyres Institute to help the fight against plastic pollution in our oceans. Lunchskins brand products are manufactured by woman-owned business, 3Greenmoms, LLC, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes Lunchskins reusable and recyclable products through natural, specialty, gift, grocery, and mass market channels. For more information, please visit www.Lunchskins.com, 'Like' on Facebook, or follow on Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

