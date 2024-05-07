Lunchskins™ Launches New Recyclable Lunch SAC Line in Target Stores Nationwide

POTOMAC, Md., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchskins, a woman-led brand and sustainable BCorp, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Lunch SACS, aimed at providing customers a sustainable option with elevated design. The introduction of its SAC UP lunch sacs aligns with Target's commitment to offer guests exceptional value without compromising on design and planet-friendly footprint. Consumers nationwide are becoming more and more conscious of their environmental impact and actively seeking alternatives to single-use plastic.

SACS Avocado Print SACS Bears Print

Target has a long-standing reputation for introducing on-trend, high quality and highly functional product lines, and this launch amplifies and refreshes the age-old brown lunch bag. The new product line showcases fun designs, convenience and durability, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of Targets' sustainability-minded guests.

"We know that home-packed lunches are on the rise both in schools and outside the home. Our collaboration with Target will support a movement making 'brown bag lunches' cool and fun with modern twist! Also, the natural properties of paper make it an eco-friendlier option to plastic which is an added and important bonus as families prepare for summer camps and trips to the coast and mountains. We want to help keep our parks, trails and beaches clean and free of plastic waste."

Lunchskins Paper Lunch SACS are made from naturally recyclable FSC-Certified Paper. These versatile recyclable brown sacs are the perfect bag to store just about anything. Easy-to-use and easy-to-toss responsibly. Our roomy and sturdy flat bottom bags make packing lunches and snacks convenient, colorful and fun! Don't forget to write a note!

About Lunchskins™

For over a decade, Lunchskins' mission to help the world eliminate single-use plastic pollution has empowered people everywhere to make a difference every day with convenient, affordable alternatives to plastic. Lunchskins donates proceeds from every order to its not-for-profit mission partners. Mission-driven Lunchskins products have replaced 3.2 billion plastic bags! Lunchskins products are manufactured by woman-led business, 3Greenmoms, LLC, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes the sustainable brand through natural, specialty, gift, grocery, and mass market channels. Lunchskins are available through leading distributors including UNFI and KeHE. Follow us on Instagram.

