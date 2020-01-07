Lunchskins™ Once Again Disrupts the Sustainable Goods Marketplace

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchskins™, inventor of the Recyclable + Sealable Paper Food Storage Bags, today announced two new additions to the brand's hugely successful paper line. The new Lunchskins™ Plastic-Free Starter Kit – the first of its kind in the marketplace – bundles biodegradable paper straws and compostable paper sandwich bags to meet growing consumer demand for convenient, sustainable alternatives to plastic. The new, long-lasting Lunchskins™ Biodegradable Paper Straws are specially designed and packaged to make it easy for consumers to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and rethink their single-use habits. Both of these new products will be available in early 2020.

The Starter Kit replaces two of the world's greatest plastic pollutants: the plastic bag and the plastic straw. This Kit is the first and only one of its kind. The Kit's convenient quantity and affordability makes it an easy choice for anyone looking to reduce their single-use plastic consumption and choose a life less plastic. Use at home or on the go! MSRP $6.99/box Finally...paper straws that don't suck! Our eco-friendly, long-lasting drinking straws are 100% naturally compostable and biodegradable. Our straws last for several hours in any hot or cold drink! Use at home or on the go! MSRP $4.99/box

The new Lunchskins™ Plastic-Free Starter Kit features 25 Backyard Compostable/Recyclable Paper Sandwich Bags + 25 Long-Lasting Biodegradable Paper Straws. The long-lasting Lunchskins™ Biodegradable Paper Straws are a game changer for consumers lasting well over 3 hours in hot or cold drinks. The kit is the first and only one of its kind offered in the marketplace. Developed by request, the Starter Kit gives consumers a jump start on plastic-free living and is a gateway to making other sustainable choices that affect one's health and the health of our planet. The Kit's convenient quantity and affordability were intentional making it an easy choice for anyone looking to reduce their plastic footprint.

"Our company's mission is to bring awareness to plastic alternatives, fill gaps in the sustainability marketplace, and, simultaneously, fulfill the needs of consumers. People want portability, affordability, and accessibility from sustainable products, but they also want something that functions well. Our new products tick all of those boxes," said Kirsten Quigley, CEO and Founder of Lunchskins.

Lunchskins Plastic-Free Starter Kit – Pack, Eat and Sip your way into a plastic-free life!

Lunchskins Long Lasting Paper Straws – These Straws are sippin' awesome!

Lunchskins are available wherever natural and organic products are sold, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Target, Amazon, Container Store, and others. Products also are available online at LunchSkins.com, Amazon.com, Kroger.com and Walmart.com. Lunchskins are available through leading distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Purity and UNFI Canada. For wholesale inquiries, contact sales@lunchskins.com.

About Lunchskins ™ For over a decade, Lunchskins' mission to help the world eliminate single-use plastic pollution has empowered people everywhere to make a difference every day with easy-to-use, affordable alternatives to plastic. Promoting global health and the welfare of all living things, Lunchskins continues to drive innovation and challenge industry standards in the food storage market. Recognized for giving back, Lunchskins donates proceeds from every order to Oceanic Preservation Society to Preserve Our Oceans • Protect Endangered Species • Save Our Planet. Lunchskins brand products are manufactured by woman-owned business, 3Greenmoms, LLC, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes Lunchskins reusable and recyclable products through natural, specialty, gift, grocery, and mass market channels. Like us on Facebook, or follow on Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

