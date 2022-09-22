Lunchskins Proudly Announces B Corp Certification

Lunchskins™- a women-owned, household brand with an extensive line of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic for food storage - earns B Corp Certification.

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchskins has been Certified as a B Corp! The company's mission and progress toward ridding the world of single-use plastic make us a natural fit for the hard-earned designation: B corporations™ (B Corps) are leaders of the global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Corps meet higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. B corp™ performance standards are comprehensive, transparent, and verified, measuring a company's impact based on all of its stakeholders.

Today, we are proud to announce that Lunchskins is officially a certified B Corporation®!

"Being a part of the B Corps™ community feels so natural to Lunchskins and why we exist as

a brand, to bring the best sustainable alternatives to the marketplace. This community

inspires all businesses to compete not only to be the best in the world, but to be the best for

the world." said Kirsten Quigley, CEO and Founder of Lunchskins.

As a B Corp™ we're not only producing sustainable products that help to protect the planet, but we are aware of and accountable for our brand's influence on the planet and our community.

"Our core values and best practices, and the impact they will have on people and the planet,

will always remain top of mind and guide our innovation and partnerships," Quigley said.

Lunchskins pledges to constantly measure its impact on both the community and the planet and to strive for the smallest carbon footprint. Our B Corp™ Certification is a symbol of our commitment to doing business for the good of the planet and our community.

To become a certified B corporation®, Lunchskins went through a rigorous assessment of our entire business including our mission, corporate accountability, transparency, civic engagement, suppliers & distributors, and more. Lunchskins joins more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations®, including Patagonia, Allbirds, Seventh Generation, and The Honest Company.

About Lunchskins™

For over a decade, Lunchskins' mission to help the world eliminate single-use plastic pollution has empowered people everywhere to make a difference every day with easy-to-use, affordable alternatives to plastic. Promoting global health and the welfare of all living things, Lunchskins continues to drive innovation and challenge industry standards in the food storage market. Recognized for giving back, Lunchskins donates proceeds from every order to nonprofits that work to protect our planet every day! Lunchskins brand products are manufactured by woman-owned business, 3Greenmoms, LLC, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes Lunchskins reusable and FSC-Certified recyclable paper products through natural, specialty, gift, grocery, and mass-market channels. Like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.

