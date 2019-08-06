Lunchskins™ to Debut New Unbleached + Non-Wax Paper Bags Just in Time for Back-to-School 2019

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchskins™, inventor of the Recyclable + Sealable Paper Food Storage Bags and the Reusable Food-Safe, Dishwasher-Safe Food Storage Bag, today announced a new addition to the brand's hugely successful paper bag line. The new Lunchskins Unbleached + Non-Wax Food Storage Bags will be on shelves at Container Stores nationwide and available on Amazon.com for back-to-school 2019.

Lunchskins Unbleached + Non-Wax Paper Bags Lunchskins Unbleached + Non-Wax Quart Size Paper Bag

As additives, bleach and wax mean paper products cannot easily biodegrade or be recycled. This new line takes Lunchskins, with products conceived to promote sustainability and style, to a whole new level of Earth-friendliness. "This innovative Lunchskins bag represents a new paradigm in plastic-bag-free food storage. Every Lunchskins product helps heal the planet and promote consumer wellbeing, while also delivering on convenience, affordability, and style," said Kirsten Quigley, CEO and Founder of Lunchskins. "Consumers can feel good knowing that our bags help reduce the use and disposal of planet-damaging, single-use plastic food storage bags."

Oops, we did it again! @Lunchskins unveils the latest addition to its hugely successful paper bag line. The NEW Unbleached + Non-Wax Paper bag will be on shelves at Container Stores Nationwide, sold Worldwide on ContainerStore.com and Amazon.com just in time for Back-to-School 2019. TWEET THIS

Lunchskins Unbleached + Non-Wax Paper Bags are made from Kraft paper from FSC Certified Forests and come with 60 fun recyclable stickers. Each box includes fifty high-quality, stylish paper bags, accessibly priced at $3.99-$4.99 per box. The easy-to-use once and toss responsibly line includes:

Lunchskins Unbleached + Non-Wax Paper Sandwich Size Bags 50 Ct - Avocado Print – Because, seriously who doesn't love avocados?

Lunchskins Unbleached + Non-Wax Paper Quart Size Bags 50 Ct - Chevon Print – Perfect print for every member of the household.

Lunchskins bags are available wherever natural and organic products are sold, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, Target, Amazon, Container Store, and others. Products also are available online at LunchSkins.com and Amazon.com. Lunchskins are available through leading distributors including UNFI. For wholesale inquiries, contact sales@lunchskins.com. For more information and inspiration, please visit www.LunchSkins.com.

About Lunchskins ™ For over a decade, Lunchskins' mission to help the world eliminate single-use plastic pollution has empowered people everywhere to make a difference every day with easy-to-use, affordable alternatives to plastic. Promoting global health and the welfare of all living things, Lunchskins continues to drive innovation and challenge industry standards in the food storage market. Recognized for giving back, Lunchskins donates proceeds from every order to The 5Gyres Institute to help the fight against plastic pollution in our oceans. Lunchskins brand products are manufactured by woman-owned business, 3Greenmoms, LLC, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes Lunchskins reusable and recyclable products through natural, specialty, gift, grocery, and mass market channels. For more information, please visit www.Lunchskins.com, 'Like' on Facebook, or follow on Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

Contacts

Lunchskins Media

301-652-3331

217286@email4pr.com

SOURCE 3Greenmoms, LLC