LunchTable raises $2.4 million to revolutionize fan engagement in sports

CINCINNATI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LunchTable, formerly Inphlu, a leading brand amplification platform, has raised a $2.4 million seed financing round led by JumpStart Ventures, with participation from Cintrifuse Capital, Black Tech Nation Ventures, South Loop Ventures, Ohio Gateway Tech Fund, Kobol Fund and angel investors.

Along with this infusion of capital, the company announced a strategic rebranding, officially changing its name to LunchTable. This move reflects the company's commitment to fostering a deeper connection between fans and sports teams, turning passive spectators into passionate social media advocates.

"LunchTable evokes a sense of community and shared passion. It represents the watercooler conversations and friendly banter around the metaphorical 'lunch table' – a space where fans come together to celebrate their love for the game," said Joshua Reid, Founder of LunchTable. "The new branding embodies our mission: to create a vibrant online space where fans can connect, engage, and become vocal supporters of their favorite teams and brands."

The funding will expand the sales and marketing team, refine the platform, and build a robust customer support infrastructure. After successful pilot partnerships with the Cincinnati Reds, FC Cincinnati, the University of Toledo and the University of Cincinnati, LunchTable is poised for growth and preparing for a commercial launch within the next six months.

"LunchTable offers a win-win-win scenario for sports teams, fans, and commercial brands by extending fan engagement beyond game day," said Hardik Desai, Managing Partner at JumpStart Ventures. "We are excited to partner with Josh and his team to bridge the gap between stadiums and the digital world, creating a more interactive and engaging fan experience."

Through gamification, exclusive content, and two-way interaction, LunchTable gives brands a powerful platform to connect with highly engaged audiences. Some of the benefits include:

Targeted Exposure for Sponsors: LunchTable allows brands to sponsor exclusive content, directly reaching targeted audiences within the passionate fan base.

Authentic Fan Advocacy : Unlike traditional advertising, LunchTable leverages the power of organic content creation. Fans become brand ambassadors, promoting products they love within the context of their team spirit.

Valuable Data Insights: LunchTable provides teams with valuable data on fan demographics, fan avidity, and preferences, allowing them to tailor their messaging and promotions for maximum impact within the engaged fan community.

About LunchTable

LunchTable is a fan activation platform that empowers sports teams to create a thriving online community of passionate fans. Through gamification, exclusive content, and two-way interaction, LunchTable turns casual fans into social media advocates, driving engagement, brand awareness, and valuable data insights for teams and commercial brands.

SOURCE LunchTable