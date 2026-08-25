Lundbeck and EVERSANA Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Powered Commercialization

Collaboration expands deployment of EVERSANA's AI Agency platform and commercialization capabilities to advance Lundbeck's Focused Innovator strategy and bionic ambitions

CHICAGO and DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lundbeck, a global pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on brain health, and EVERSANA®, a leading global provider of commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced a strategic partnership to advance AI-powered commercialization across Lundbeck's U.S. commercial organization.

Lundbeck is a global biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. The company has announced a strategic partnership with EVERSANA to advance AI-powered commercialization.

The collaboration will broaden Lundbeck's use of EVERSANA's AI Agency platform and related commercialization capabilities, creating a scalable framework for accelerating strategy development, content creation, omnichannel engagement and commercial execution. The partnership supports Lundbeck's Focused Innovator strategy and ambition to build bionic capabilities, bringing human expertise and artificial intelligence together to achieve results neither can deliver alone.

The companies share a commitment to deploying AI responsibly and at scale while maintaining the compliance, quality, scientific rigor and governance standards required for the life sciences industry to best serve healthcare providers, patients, families and communities.

"At Lundbeck, building bionic capabilities is an important part of how we are advancing our Focused Innovator strategy," said Tom Gibbs, EVP and President, Lundbeck U.S. "Our ambition is to bring human expertise and artificial intelligence together to strengthen how we think, decide and execute across our business. Building on the progress we have made with EVERSANA, our expanded collaboration will help us scale bionic capabilities responsibly across our commercial organization, improve the speed and quality of execution and ultimately, help us deliver greater value to our customers and patients while maintaining the high standards that define our business."

The announcement follows the successful deployment of EVERSANA's AI-powered capabilities in support of Lundbeck's commercialization activities. Through the initial work, Lundbeck and EVERSANA introduced AI-driven workflows to accelerate strategic planning, content development and commercial execution while maintaining rigorous medical, legal and regulatory review processes.

Through the expanded partnership, Lundbeck will scale AI-enabled commercialization capabilities across multiple areas, including marketing, medical communications, market access and media operations. The companies will also explore additional use cases designed to enhance operational performance and commercial excellence.

"The future of commercialization will belong to organizations that successfully combine human expertise with AI-driven execution," said Mark Thierer, Chief Executive Officer, EVERSANA. "Lundbeck is advancing innovation and actively implementing new ways of working. Together, we are creating a model that pairs the power of artificial intelligence with deep life sciences expertise to help commercial teams move faster, operate more efficiently and deliver greater impact."

Launched in 2025, EVERSANA's AI Agency is an end-to-end AI-powered commercialization platform built specifically for life sciences. Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, the platform combines agentic AI, advanced automation and human expertise to accelerate the development of strategy, content and omnichannel engagement while supporting compliance and governance requirements unique to the pharmaceutical industry.

"What makes this partnership unique is that we're not simply introducing AI tools into existing workflows," said Faruk Capan, Chief Innovation Officer, EVERSANA. "Together, we're implementing an AI-powered operating model designed specifically for life sciences. By combining agentic AI, embedded compliance and human expertise, we can help commercial teams accelerate execution while maintaining the quality and scientific rigor the industry demands."

The strategic partnership supports Lundbeck's Focused Innovator strategy and bionic ambitions. By combining AI-powered capabilities with deep industry expertise, Lundbeck is helping shape how the next generation of pharmaceutical commercialization will be designed and delivered.

About Lundbeck

Lundbeck is a global biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long-term value for our shareholders by making positive contributions to patients, their families and society as a whole. Lundbeck has more than 5,000 employees in more than 20 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries.

Lundbeck US comprises the wholly owned US subsidiaries of H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUNa / HLUNb, HLUNA DC / HLUNB DC) ("Lundbeck"), including Lundbeck LLC and Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals LLC. For additional information, please visit Lundbeck.com/us and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X at @LundbeckUS.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA®, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE EVERSANA