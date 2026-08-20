EVERSANA Expands AI-Powered Commercialization Platform with New Capabilities Across Medical Affairs, Market Research and Commercial Operations

Expansion advances Company's vision for an AI-native, connected commercialization ecosystem to help life sciences organizations improve efficiency, accelerate execution and support better patient outcomes

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercialization services to the life sciences industry today announced expanded capabilities of their AI-powered commercialization platform.

Originally launched to transform marketing agency operations, the platform continues to evolve with new capabilities supporting medical affairs, market research, field sales team engagement and other commercial functions, enabling life sciences organizations to improve operational efficiency, accelerate execution and enhance collaboration across commercialization teams.

EVERSANA's AI Agency combines agentic AI orchestration, workflow automation and enterprise data capabilities to support content development, knowledge management and commercial workflows. New capabilities now available include solutions supporting medical Information and market research, MLR Automation and analytics, with additional innovations in development across market access, patient services, sales enablement and other functions.

EVERSANA's technology-enabled, AI driven commercialization reflects the company's long-term vision for a connected ecosystem that enables organizations to securely leverage enterprise knowledge, reusable content and AI-powered workflows while maintaining the governance, compliance and scientific rigor required by the life sciences industry.

"The pharmaceutical industry has reached an inflection point," said Mark Thierer, Chief Executive Officer, EVERSANA. "Organizations are moving beyond isolated AI pilots and looking for practical ways to scale AI across commercialization. We're helping clients take meaningful steps toward a more connected, efficient and AI-enabled operating model that complements human expertise while maintaining the governance and compliance our industry demands."

The platform leverages advanced agentic AI orchestration, automation and analytics to streamline commercial workflows, improve knowledge reuse, accelerate content development and support faster, more informed decision-making across commercialization functions. This represents another milestone in EVERSANA's broader strategy to help biopharmaceutical organizations evolve towards more connected, AI-enabled commercialization. As platform expansion continues, the company will introduce additional capabilities designed to help clients improve collaboration, increase operational efficiency, and accelerate the delivery of therapies to patients.

EVERSANA will showcase the platform during an exclusive event on August 27 in New York, featuring leaders from both emerging and global pharmaceutical companies already leveraging the platform to accelerate commercialization.

To learn more about EVERSANA's AI ecosystem and platform, visit eversana.ai/agency.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

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EVERSANA

Matt Braun

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SOURCE EVERSANA