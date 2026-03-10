Lundbeck appoints Chief AI Officer

VALBY, Denmark, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced the appointment of Markus Kede as Senior Vice President, Chief AI Officer. He will join the Executive Leadership Team and report to President and CEO, Charl van Zyl.

The appointment marks an important step in Lundbeck's ambition to become a bionic company. As a key pillar of Lundbeck's Focused Innovator strategy, AI plays a critical role in transforming how the company operates, innovates, and scales its impact for patients.

"As we advance our Focused Innovator strategy, becoming a bionic company is one of our key strategic focus areas," said Charl van Zyl, President and CEO of Lundbeck. "AI is not only about technology implementation. It is about transforming how we think, decide, and execute across our entire value chain. Markus brings the enterprise mindset and proven track record needed to embed AI into our business in a responsible and value-creating way."

In recent years, Lundbeck has established several strategic AI partnerships, including collaborations with OpenAI, Iambic Therapeutics and Danish Centre for AI Innovation. Together, these efforts advance research and early discovery of new drug candidates, while also accelerating commercial execution through data-driven decision-making, enhanced customer engagement and strengthened patient support. Across the enterprise, AI is strengthening operational efficiency and enabling new, scalable ways of working.

In his role as Chief AI Officer, Markus Kede will lead the continued evolution and execution of Lundbeck's global AI strategy. He will establish strong governance and responsible AI practices, build focused AI capabilities, and drive scalable deployment across functions. His mandate is to ensure clear prioritization and measurable value creation, strengthening Lundbeck's long-term competitiveness.

Markus Kede brings more than 15 years of international leadership experience across global and commercial roles in highly regulated environments. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Finance & Business Planning for Lundbeck US, where he leads strategic and financial performance for the US organization and chairs the US Digital & AI Strategy Committee. In this capacity, he has been instrumental in defining and advancing AI initiatives and accelerating enterprise adoption of AI and automation. He will transition from his current US-based role over the coming months and is expected to assume his new role and join the Executive Leadership Team by 1 July.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

Lundbeck is a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long term value for our shareholders by making a positive contribution to patients, their families and society as a whole.

Lundbeck has more than 5,000 employees in more than 20 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

