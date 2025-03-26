Lundbeck held its Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025 at the company's registered office

VALBY, Denmark, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) announced today that the report by the Board of Directors was adopted and the annual report was approved at the annual general meeting.

The proposal to distribute a dividend of 30% of the net profit for the accounting year 2024, corresponding to DKK 0.95 per share, or a total dividend of DKK 946 million, was adopted.

The Remuneration Report for 2024 was approved in the advisory vote.

Dorothea Wenzel, Lene Skole-Sørensen, Lars Erik Holmqvist, Jeffrey Berkowitz, Santiago Arroyo, and Jakob Riis were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Lars Green was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Lundbeck will hereafter comprise:

Dorothea Wenzel (Chair)

(Chair) Lene Skole-Sørensen (Deputy Chair)

Lars Erik Holmqvist

Jeffrey Berkowitz

Santiago Arroyo

Lars Green

Jakob Riis

Hossein Armandi (employee representative)

(employee representative) Dorte Clausen (employee representative)

(employee representative) Lasse Skibsbye (employee representative)

Camilla Gram Andersson (employee representative)

Immediately after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Dorothea Wenzel as Chair and Lene Skole-Sørensen as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

After having elected its Chair and Deputy Chair, the Board of Directors appointed the members of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and the Scientific Committee. Lars Green (Chair), Jeffrey Berkowitz and Lars Erik Holmqvist were elected as members of the Audit Committee. Dorothea Wenzel (Chair), Lene Skole-Sørensen and Jeffrey Berkowitz were elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Santiago Arroyo (Chair), Lene Skole-Sørensen, Dorothea Wenzel and Jakob Riis were elected as members of the Scientific Committee.

The general meeting approved the remuneration for the Board of Directors for the year 2025.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company's auditor, which will include the task of auditing the company's sustainability reporting.

The proposal to grant the Board of Directors authorization until the next annual general meeting to let the company acquire treasury shares of a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital, was adopted. The purchase price for the relevant shares may not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S at the time of the acquisition.

The proposal from the Board of Directors to update the indemnification scheme for the Board of Directors, based on the terms and conditions set out in item 8.2 of the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2024, was adopted.

The proposal from the Board of Directors to amend article 7.1 of the Articles of Association as a consequence of the future merger of the Capitol Region of Denmark and Region Zealand was adopted.

The proposal from the Board of Directors to adopt the amended Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management introducing shareholding requirements and a potential increase of the pay-out under the LTI-program for the Executive Management, was adopted.

The Chair of the general meeting was authorized to file for registration of the resolutions passed at the general meeting with the Danish Business Authority.

No other business was on the agenda at the annual general meeting.

The Board of Directors

Contacts:

Jens Høyer

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

+45 30 83 45 01



Marie Petterson

Head of Media Relations, Corp. Communication

[email protected]

+45 29 82 21 82



Palle Holm Olesen

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+45 30 83 24 26

