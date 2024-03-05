Lundberg Becomes the Leading U.S. Regenerative Organic Certified® Food Brand

"We have a massive opportunity to positively impact consumers' plates and the planet. Rice is a staple for more than 3.5 billion people around the world and the foundation for meals across cultures and cuisines," said Suzanne Sengelmann, chief growth officer at Lundberg. "We're bringing Regenerative Organic Certified® rice to every category of our product portfolio, including packaged rice, rice cakes, rice and seasoning mixes, and 90-second rice, which has the potential to introduce a broad audience of convenience-minded and conventional consumers to regenerative organic products. We're betting the farm on it."

Lundberg worked with the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA) to certify more than 8,500 acres of rice, which is 4x more than the previous year. The California-based brand grows 70% of California's Regenerative Organic Certified® rice and plans to transition the rest of its organic acreage by 2027.

"Our family has been obsessed with growing the best rice since 1937," said Brita Lundberg, chief storyteller and fourth-generation farmer. "We believe Regenerative Organic Certified® represents the gold standard and another step in our journey to leave the land better than we found it. Like life, we believe farming isn't just about the destination. It's also about how you get there. After all, what's regenerative about using toxic chemicals? Rice is a plant that grows in the ground. The way we grow it matters."

The Lundbergs began growing organic rice in the 1960s, three decades before the USDA implemented national organic standards. People called them "those crazy Lundbergs" for refusing to burn rice straw left in their fields after harvest, which used to be standard practice in the Sacramento Valley. Instead, the Lundbergs return the organic matter into their fields to help reduce pollution and build soil. The Lundbergs are no strangers to changing, setting, and exceeding standards.

Industry-Leading Farming Practices

Smart water and weed management: In their regenerative organic fields, the Lundbergs drown grass weeds and dry up aquatic weeds instead of dousing their fields with chemical herbicides. This "Dry Up" method of weed management can help reduce global warming potential by 49% compared to continuous flooding.

In their regenerative organic fields, the Lundbergs drown grass weeds and dry up aquatic weeds instead of dousing their fields with chemical herbicides. This "Dry Up" method of weed management can help reduce global warming potential by 49% compared to continuous flooding.

Lundberg grows 17 different varieties of rice and has a team of dedicated rice experts who use natural methods to improve and develop varieties of rice that are compatible with regenerative organic farming instead of chemicals.

Lundberg grows 17 different varieties of rice and has a team of dedicated rice experts who use natural methods to improve and develop varieties of rice that are compatible with regenerative organic farming instead of chemicals. Wildlife protection and habitat creation: California has lost approximately 95% of its natural wetlands . Each winter, Lundberg floods some of its fields to replicate California's historic wetlands, providing food and habitat for thousands of wintering waterfowl. After the birds fly away, Lundberg returns water to rivers and streams, where zooplankton from the fields can nourish juvenile salmon.

California has lost approximately 95% of its natural wetlands. Each winter, Lundberg floods some of its fields to replicate California's historic wetlands, providing food and habitat for thousands of wintering waterfowl. After the birds fly away, Lundberg returns water to rivers and streams, where zooplankton from the fields can nourish juvenile salmon.

Lundberg also grows cover crops during the winter, which provides natural fertility to their fields as well as nesting habitat for ducks. When Lundberg finds duck nests on its property, they hand carry the eggs to safety. They've rescued an estimated 30,000 duck eggs!

Expanded Portfolio of Products with Regenerative Organic Certified® Rice

Almost half of Lundberg's entire product portfolio is now made with Regenerative Organic Certified® rice, including:

Regenerative Organic Certified ® White Jasmine Rice

White 90-Second Cilantro Lime Rice made with Regenerative Organic Certified ® Rice

Rice Regenerative Organic Certified ® Lightly Salted Rice Cakes

Lightly Salted Rice Cakes White Cheddar Rice Cake Minis made with Regenerative Organic Certified ® Rice

Rice Regenerative Organic Certified® Red Rice & Quinoa Thin Rice Cakes

As part of this transition, Lundberg is also rolling out a new package design inspired by the vibrant ecosystems their farming practices help protect. Available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Amazon, and Lundberg.com.

About Lundberg Family Farms

Lundberg Family Farms is the leading U.S. Regenerative Organic Certified® food brand best known for its packaged rice varieties and rice snacks. Family-owned and founded in 1937, Lundberg's farming practices are a force of land-restoring, habitat-preserving, community-building wonder. And if they care this much about how rice is grown, just imagine how much they care about how it tastes. Dig deeper at www.lundberg.com and follow the farm on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and Pinterest .

