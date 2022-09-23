Luneh, Emerging Leader In The Temporary Housing Sector, Signs Growth-Funding Deal With Decathlon Capital Partners

Growth funding agreement will help accelerate Luneh's expansion and development of new market offerings

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luneh, a national temporary housing provider, announces a seven-figure investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to scale its growth in the corporate housing and furnished home markets.

The company will use the capital to fund new offerings in response to the growing demand in its primary business areas: temporary housing for employee relocations of the Fortune 1000, insurance/catastrophe-related housing, and long-term government assignments.

"The industry has markedly shifted in the aftermath of Covid. The ubiquity of the various OTAs has commoditized furnished housing in the vacation rental market", said Founder and President, Dariush Dylan Karbassyoon.

"However, housing isn't housing. Our core competency has always been in longer-term corporate employee relocations. Over the past 15 years I have been fortunate enough to have met and housed employees at some of the largest companies in the world. These employees and their respective colleagues in the HR and Relocation departments don't expect a vacation rental, they expect a consistent corporate accommodation.

Though OTAs like Airbnb, VRBO, and the like have changed the world, our goal at Luneh is not to look at Corporate Housing as just a story of what once was, but the basis to a blend of our old world with the new. Our corporate clients expect 'uniformity of product;' that's our value-add and what they are ultimately paying for. They want a housing provider with style and vision that they can trust, who will deliver on everything promised, and be consistent on scale.

With that ethos in mind, in addition to offering traditional corporate apartments, we have been strategically partnering with homeowners nationwide to help convert their vacation rentals into Luneh approved corporate homes. By doing so we have been able to both increase owner ROI and reduce annualized tenant turns. Most importantly, we can now offer our client base a more assorted set of options for every housing request.

Relocation departments will now feel just as confident in Luneh offering their employees a furnished home or condo as they would a traditional corporate apartment from a large multifamily building."

About Luneh

With over 40 collective years of experience in the corporate housing industry, the Executive Team at Luneh has created a business model that melds tech with high-touch and high-trust. Luneh believes an exceptional experience can only be created by remarkable people. You cannot train people to care about their impact on another's experience or the value of keeping your word. We value integrity, grit, and authenticity just as much as talent. We are proud of the team we've assembled and how their personal strengths are evidenced in every guest's experience. We start each day with gratitude for our guests and a commitment to provide a home that leaves room for an inspired beginning. We end each day by keeping our word. Hear about some of our past stories in our blog at www.luneh.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

