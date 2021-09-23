Lunette Launches NEW Innovative Intimate Care Range, Made with Plant-Based Nordic Ingredients for Self-Care Down There

Like its original Menstrual Cup, both new, game-changing products are crafted with Nordic plant-based ingredients that are kind to the skin and gentle for the most sensitive area. The soap-free Lunette Intimate Cleanser moisturizes by combining its clinically proven formula and Nordic botanical oil that helps in preventing vaginal dryness. Lunette Intimate Wipes are 100% biodegradable/compostable wet wipes, perfect for not just the intimate area, but the whole body, and contain allantoin and lingonberry extract.

Lunette, founded in 2005 by Heli Kurjanen, created revolutionary period care over 15 years ago with its original, special, Finnish design Menstrual Cups, available in over 50 countries through their retail network. Now, with the addition of the Intimate Cleanser and Intimate Wipes, the female and founder-led brand is making a name for itself as a holistic and innovative intimate care solution for millions of women while making intimate care accessible and inclusive.

"We have earned our place as a top global menstrual company through our continued mission-based focus on quality, safety and sustainability, and the Lunette Intimate Cleanser and Intimate Wipes embody just that," states Heli Kurjanen, Founder and CEO of Lunette. "Our goal with Lunette's expansion into holistic, plant-based intimate care is to serve women by making them feel comfortable and confident with the sensitive areas that deserve extra love and care!"

"I strongly believe in the opportunity of this complete new line of Lunette® brands' safe and natural products, which offers intimate care in multiple ways for all women," states Mikael Svensson, U.S. General Manager of Lune North America.

Lunette has experienced strong growth since its inception resulting from its tireless commitment to reproductive rights and global sustainability. Through charity partners all over the world, the company has donated over 30,000 period cups to those in need. All of Lunette's products are proudly and meticulously made in its home country of Finland.

In an interview, Kurjanen can share the benefits of the Lunette Intimate Cleanser and Lunette Intimate Wipes, including:

Lunette Intimate Cleanser – MSRP $15.99

Soap-free

Ph balanced and hormone free

Perfume and colorant free

Combining a clinically proven gel and Nordic botanic oil

Vegan

Travel-friendly, 3.4 Fl Oz tube made from 55% recycled plastic (PCR)

Lunette Intimate Wipes – MSRP $11.99

For sensitive skin

Moisturising allantoin and lingonberry extract

For instant freshness on-the-go

50 wipes per resealable soft pack

About Peptonic Medical AB

Peptonic Medical AB (publ) is an innovative biomedical company that conducts research on and development of drugs and medical devices in the field of women's health. Our vision is to offer safe and effective treatments for women-specific diseases and medical conditions. Peptonic Medical launched VagiVital® in July 2018. This is a hormone-free product for the treatment of vaginal atrophy and vaginal dryness. The company's development program also includes Vagitocin® – a product that contains oxytocin for the treatment of vaginal atrophy. The development of Vagitocin® has been put on hold pending new information regarding the mechanism of action of oxytocin in this indication. The company was founded in 2009 and the share has been traded since 2014 on Spotlight (www.spotlightstockmarket.se, short code: PMED) in Stockholm.

Lunette is a leading international menstrual company on a mission to change attitudes about periods across the world, reaching resellers in over 50 countries. Since August 2020, Lunette is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Peptonic Medical AB. Our holistic and innovative approach to intimate care makes Lunette the most convenient, ecological, and economical way to live with periods, with products including the popular Menstrual Cup, and now, our new intimate care products including the Lunette Intimate Cleanser and Lunette Intimate Wipes. Adhering to the United Nations Global Compact principles, Lunette is committed to changing the world by creating products that prevent women from feeling ashamed while also positively impacting human rights, labor standards, and the environment. Lunette also partners with H&M-owned fashion brand Monki , where, for every pink Lunette Cup sold, a pink Lunette Cup will get donated to thecup.org to empower girls in challenging situations. Lunette® Menstrual cups are designed, manufactured, and packaged in Finland. For more information about Lunette®, https://lunette.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lune North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.lunette.com

