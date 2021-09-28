Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium Kicks Off Umbrella Trial

Utilizing an umbrella trial design, the goal of the study is to screen for ten actionable driver mutations in 1,000 lung cancer patients who are candidates for neoadjuvant therapy (additional therapy before surgery.) The LEADER trial, together with matched industry-sponsored therapeutic trials, aims to develop data that will support oncologists in their targeted treatment planning for cancer patients prior to the patient undergoing surgical resection.

"Matching therapies to the oncogenic driver present in a lung tumor has improved outcomes for patients with advanced lung cancer. Understanding how this approach can be extended to patients with early-stage lung cancer has the potential to further transform how we treat this disease and have a positive impact on patients," said Katerina Politi, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology and Internal Medicine at Yale School of Medicine and chair of LCRF's Scientific Advisory Board.

The LEADER trial will include participation from sites and investigators across the oncology community. In addition to Vanderbilt University, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, other prospective participating sites include Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Yale University, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Columbia University, NYU, Karmanos Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Ohio State, Virginia Cancer Specialists, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, Moffitt Cancer Center, University of Miami, University of Missouri, Washington University, University of Colorado, Cedars-Sinai, St. Joseph Hospital Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment, City of Hope Cancer Center, UCLA, USC Norris Cancer Center, University of California-Davis, and University of Washington.

Early-stage lung cancer patients who are interested in participating in the LCMC LEADER trial should discuss the study with their oncologist to determine eligibility.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 383 research grants, totaling nearly $36 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

About the Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium (LCMC)

Focused on deepening our understanding of the genetic changes that underlie lung cancers and on improving outcomes in patients whose tumors harbor these oncogenic drivers, the Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium (LCMC) is an association of more than twenty U.S. cancer centers. Through the testing of tumor tissues to uncover genetic changes, LCMC investigators match patients with targeted drugs and clinical trials designed to change the practice of thoracic oncology. The Lung Cancer Research Foundation coordinates and supports the activities of the LCMC. LCMC is a unique model that brings together advocacy, academic, and industry partners in a collaborative setting. This strategy streamlines research efforts, cuts cost and delays, facilitates connections with the lung cancer and advocacy communities, and brings us closer to the goal of precision medicine where therapies are matched to the specific needs of each person with lung cancer.

