Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces Research Advocates

News provided by

Lung Cancer Research Foundation

29 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

Volunteers to Provide Patient and Caregiver Perspective to Foundation's Grant Award Process

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of a select group of volunteers as its Research Advocates. These dedicated individuals are patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates committed to identifying and funding innovative lung cancer research.

This group is tasked with playing a significant role in determining areas of research to fund, drafting requests for proposals (RFPs), reviewing, and providing input on grant applications, and supporting education, awareness, and funding efforts.

"It is important to include the patient voice in everything we do as an organization," remarked Aubrey Rhodes, LCRF's Executive Director. "Patient involvement in the decision-making process surrounding LCRF's research investments ensures funding for the most promising projects with the greatest potential impact on patient outcomes."

"At its core, research is about creating better outcomes for patients, so enabling us to participate in the process – from prioritizing areas of research to focus on through helping identify the most promising grant submissions – will help advance research that has the greatest chance of changing people's lives," says Bruce Dunbar, LCRF board member, chair of LCRF's Corporate Development Committee, and Research Advocate. "The scope of innovative thinking and high-potential research in lung cancer science today is unprecedented and I'm excited to work with this prestigious group to advance the research in patient-centric ways."

LCRF's Research Advocates

Aaron Andersen, MD—Waukesha, WI
Emergency Medicine Physician
Emergency Medical Associates of Waukesha, WI
Lung Cancer Patient Advocate

Sarah Christ—Long Island, NY
Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Colleen Conner Ziegler—Rochester, NY
LCRF Board of Directors, LCRF Scientific Executive Committee
Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Denise CutlipYpsilanti, MI
LCRF Education and Engagement Committee
Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Dusty Donaldson—High Point, NC
Founder, Dusty Joy Foundation
Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Bruce Dunbar—New Rochelle, NY
LCRF Board of Directors, LCRF Corporate Development Committee Chair
Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Kristen H. Kimball, MS, MEM—Boston, MA
Educator, UCONN
Lung Cancer Patient Advocate

Barbara LaMonaca—Falls Church, VA
BSN, Speech Pathology & Audiology, Retired
Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Sulaiha Masten, PhD—Fairfax, VA
Clinical Psychologist, Retired
Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Frank McKenna, MS Ed—Virginia Beach, VA
Cancer Exercise Specialist
Founder, Beach Better Bodies
Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

Emily Venanzi, PhD – Newton, MA
ALK Positive Inc. Medical Committee
Lung Cancer Patient/Survivor & Advocate

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 409 research grants, totaling more than $42 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

Contact:
Sheila Sullivan
Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications, LCRF
[email protected]

SOURCE Lung Cancer Research Foundation

Also from this source

Lung Cancer Research Foundation Appoints New Executive Director

Lung Cancer Research Foundation and ALK Positive Announce New Research Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.