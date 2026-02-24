Lung Cancer Research Foundation Launches Small Cell Lung Cancer Grants in Collaboration with AstraZeneca

Two New Lung Cancer Research Grants Aim to Accelerate Discoveries and Enhance Outcomes in Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) announces a new research collaboration with AstraZeneca aimed at driving progress in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) with two grant awards, 2026 LCRF | AstraZeneca Research Award on Strategies Towards Improving the Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer and 2026 LCRF | AstraZeneca Research Award on Strategies Using Patient Advocacy to Improve Outcomes in Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Lung cancer is responsible for more deaths worldwide than any other cancer, accounting for an estimated 124,730 deaths annually in the United States alone.1 Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) represents 13-15% of lung cancer cases with a 5-year survival rate of less than 7%.1,2 It is characterized by rapid proliferation and early metastatic spread. Only a small fraction of patients present with earlier stage disease that is amenable to potentially curative treatment with combined modality therapy. Lung cancer screening initiatives have resulted in a 20% reduction in mortality for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), but have not had the same benefit for SCLC patients, probably because of the aggressive nature of the disease.

While there have been significant advancements in the treatment of NSCLC, there has been very little movement for SCLC, both in the understanding of the biology of SCLC and treatment. Recently, there has been a characterization of SCLC subtypes that may have distinct therapeutic vulnerabilities. Untreated SCLC is initially sensitive to DNA-damaging agents with impressive clinical response. Unfortunately, treatment resistance is inevitable and second-line therapy is less effective. The introduction of immunotherapy in first-line treatment has resulted in modest improvements in the treatment of both extensive SCLC and a significant improvement in overall survival for patients with limited stage disease.3,4,5

There have been attempts at identifying targets for more directed treatment. DLL3, an inhibitory Notch pathway ligand, represents a potential therapeutic target in SCLC because it is frequently expressed on the surface of SCLC tumor cells. Discovering both biomarkers that predict treatment benefit and novel therapeutic targets represents a great area of need to make substantial progress in SCLC.

Considering that scientists are just scratching the surface when it comes to understanding the biology of SCLC and given that most therapeutic options available to date are usually not curative, there is a need for novel approaches to treat SCLC and improve outcomes for patients with the ultimate intention of cure.

Understanding the biology of a disease and developing treatments is often supported and amplified by patient advocacy. Diligent patient advocacy has been responsible for advancements in a number of diseases, including HIV/AIDS, breast cancer, and Alzheimer's disease. Despite it being the leading cause of cancer deaths in the US, lung cancer has the smallest advocacy score of any major disease.6 One of the greatest barriers to developing effective advocacy initiatives has been the stigma associated with lung cancer. Given the limited research and clinical progress in SCLC, it is unsurprising that advocacy for this patient population represents a critical and urgent unmet need.

The 2026 LCRF | AstraZeneca Research Award on Strategies Towards Improving the Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer is a $500,000, three-year award that will focus on furthering the development of novel strategies towards improving the treatment of SCLC. Work supported through this mechanism will address important areas of need across the entire care continuum and have the immediate potential to increase survivorship. It is expected that correlative translational research will be proposed that will enhance the understanding of SCLC.

The 2026 LCRF | AstraZeneca Research Award on Strategies Using Patient Advocacy to Improve Outcomes in Small Cell Lung Cancer is a $250,000, two-year award that will focus on furthering the development of strategies towards improving the outcomes of SCLC patients through patient advocacy. Work supported through this mechanism will address important areas of need across the entire care continuum and have the immediate potential to increase research efforts, quality of life and survivorship.

"A deeper understanding of small cell lung cancer biology is essential to advancing more precise and effective therapies—and ultimately improving care and outcomes for people living with this challenging disease," said Nabil Chebab, US Medical Head, Lung Cancer, AstraZeneca. "We're proud to partner with the Lung Cancer Research Foundation to accelerate research and to engage patients and their support networks, moving small cell lung cancer science forward."

"LCRF's research program is centered on delivering solutions for lung cancer patients. Including patients in research ensures that their most pressing needs are met, both near-term and long-term," says Dr. Antoinette Wozniak, Chief Scientific Officer for LCRF. "Patients are our partners in discovery and their voices help define research priorities and drive meaningful outcomes. Collaboration is the key to addressing unmet needs for the community. I know that AstraZeneca shares our commitment to provide hope through impactful research."

