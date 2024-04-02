Lung Cancer Research Foundation Names 2024 Evening of Innovation Gala Honoree

Foundation Honors Contributions of Dr. Mark G. Kris

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) is pleased to announce Dr. Mark G. Kris as its honoree for the 3rd annual Evening of Innovation Gala, which will be held on September 24, 2024 at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan. Members of LCRF's Board of Directors and Gala Committee are committed to showcasing LCRF's impact through recognition of an individual whose support of the organization and the field of lung cancer research is unparalleled, and someone who exemplifies the spirit of LCRF to improve the lives of persons with lung cancers through research.

2024 Evening of Innovation gala honoree, Dr. Mark G. Kris

As a thoracic oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dr. Kris's clinical and research accomplishments over the last four decades have transformed lung cancer care both nationally and internationally. He has played a prominent role in the discovery and use of chemotherapy and later targeted therapies matched to the genetic changes found in each person's cancers. He was part of a small group of investigators that developed the medicines today given routinely to every patient to prevent nausea and vomiting. The lives touched by this effort are truly innumerable. Dr. Kris is a tireless patient advocate and a visionary. He strives to create "what comes next" to better treat and cure lung cancers. In addition to his other roles, he mentors young physicians who are today becoming the new leaders in the field.

Dr. Kris was a founder of The Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium (LCMC) in 2009. Fifteen years later, his leadership drives LCMC's fourth iteration, the LEADER trial set to enroll 1000 persons with lung cancer before surgery at 20 institutions across the United States. This project supported by LCRF will open a new chapter in targeted therapy. Combining targeted therapies with surgery offers the best hope today to use precision medicine to lead to cures.

Dr. Kris's impact at the Lung Cancer Research Foundation spans decades, beginning with an advisory role in Joan's Legacy. He has been a vital member of the Scientific Advisory Board for over 10 years and played an essential role in building LCRF's research program. His guidance to the founding members of LCRF has shaped its strategic trajectory. His leadership and direction empower LCRF to fund the brightest minds and make the biggest impact for patients. "The contributions to lung cancer treatment by Dr. Kris are innumerable," remarked Aubrey Rhodes, Executive Director of LCRF. "He has relentlessly championed finding ways to improve his patients' lives, both through research and as a doctor. He has been an advisor and mentor to many and has contributed so much to the lung cancer community. It is only fitting that we honor him, and his impact, at the Evening of Innovation gala."

Colleen Conner Ziegler, LCRF's Board of Directors Chair commented: "He has not only provided his patients with excellent care throughout his career, but he has also pushed for research to do even better than we do today. He is a real champion for innovative research, and we're pleased to honor him at this year's gala event."

"I'm humbled to be chosen for this honor," said Dr. Kris. "The real champions are my patients, their loved ones, my nurse and physician colleagues who bring discoveries to our patients, and our researchers in the laboratories. We look particularly to our scientists to discover the breakthroughs we need in the clinic. I believe in the power of collaborative science, and that working together, facing head on these complex challenges, we will find a way to realize the dream to cure all person's lung cancers. The first step to reach this goal is to believe that cure is possible for each patient. I ask you to dream with me. Thank you for the recognition of my work."

The 2024 Evening of Innovation Gala will take place at 6 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. We will hear from the people whose lives Dr. Kris has touched during the event and provide attendees with opportunities to make their own impact on lung cancer research. More details can be found at LCRF.org/gala.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 419 research grants, totaling nearly $44 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information about the LCRF grant program and funding opportunities, visit lcrf.org/research.

