Lung Cancer Research Foundation Scores Big in "Power Play for Patients" Initiative with Takeda Oncology

This season, every time the Bruins were on a power play, Takeda donated $100 to LCRF and when the Bruins scored a goal with a man advantage, the donation was doubled. The money raised will benefit LCRF's mission to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of lung cancer.

"We are very grateful that Takeda Oncology is supporting LCRF and its mission, and has selected our organization as the sole beneficiary of this year's 'Power Play for Patients' initiative," said Nancy M. Sanford, Executive Director, LCRF. "This is such a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and funds for lung cancer research. We are honored to take part."

Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death worldwide. In the US, the disease claims more lives each year than that of breast, colorectal and pancreatic cancer combined.

"Through our partnership with the Boston Bruins and 98.5 The Sports Hub, Takeda Oncology is thrilled to be able to support the LCRF, an organization focused on education and research around one of the most devastating types of cancer," said Liz Lewis, Chief Counsel and Head of Patient Advocacy for Takeda Oncology. "We are proud to be strong supporters of our Boston community and are equally committed to helping patients worldwide."

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) is the pre-eminent nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of lung cancer.

To date, LCRF has provided over $34 million dollars in research grants to investigators around the world. In addition to funding lung cancer research, the organization focuses on lung cancer awareness and educational programs. The Foundation also hosts community events nationwide through the Free to Breathe Event Series.

For more information, visit www.lcrf.org

CONTACT: Emily Krimbel, 212-588-0873, ekrimbel@lcrf.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lung-cancer-research-foundation-scores-big-in-power-play-for-patients-initiative-with-takeda-oncology-300623925.html

SOURCE Lung Cancer Research Foundation

Related Links

http://www.lcrf.org/

