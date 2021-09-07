Lung Cancer Research Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Member of Board of Directors

Due to her own mother's death to lung cancer at the young age of 53, she requested a baseline CT scan for her 50th birthday. Since she had no symptoms and was a non-smoker, it was a surprise that the CT scan revealed a tumor in her lung in the Spring of 2018. She underwent a lobectomy and is now cancer free. It's likely that early detection changed the outcome of her lung diagnosis and Ms. Honts would like to share that experience to help others.

Ms. Honts is a fashion industry executive with 29 years' experience overseeing Design, Merchandising and Production teams for fashion companies, such as Gap, Cole Haan, Ann Taylor and Bergdorf Goodman.

She is also actively involved in several charitable organizations and is a founding member of The Scarlett Fund, which raises awareness and funds for pediatric research at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Ms. Honts is a graduate from Bryant University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.

"We have great confidence in Reina's leadership and vision as we embark on LCRF's next chapter," says Dr. Brendon Stiles. "She has the energy and passion necessary to help LCRF achieve its ambitious goals for the next several years. As a lung cancer survivor, her empathetic point of view and drive to improve the lives of lung cancer patients are evident in her commitment to LCRF, to the people we serve, and to the research that we fund."

Scott Morris joined the LCRF Board of Directors on September 2, 2021.

Along with his immediate family, Mr. Morris is the caregiver to his mother who is living with lung cancer and is EGFR positive. He discovered LCRF when his mother was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015 and a former colleague, who was 44 years old, died from lung cancer around that same time.

His support of LCRF includes helping LCRF acquire celebrity talent for its gala event, fundraising for the 2019 New York Free to Breathe Walk, and funding an LCRF grant related to the EGFR mutation research.

Scott is a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN with a BBA degree in Music Business and is currently an agent for Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which he joined in 2012.

Scott brings the perspective of a caregiver, a passion for research, corporate and entertainment connections, fundraising prowess, and his own philanthropy to the LCRF Board of Directors.

"LCRF is delighted to have Scott on its Board," says Reina Honts. "His dedication to funding research and his caregiver's perspective are exactly what is needed to help LCRF in meeting its commitments and mission."

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 383 research grants, totaling nearly $36 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

