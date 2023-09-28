Lung Cancer Research Foundation Welcomes New Chair of Board of Directors

News provided by

Lung Cancer Research Foundation

28 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Colleen Conner Ziegler Accepts Role to Lead Foundation's Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) announces today its newest board chair, Colleen Conner Ziegler. Previous LCRF board chair, Reina Honts, has graciously agreed to take on the role of Vice Chair, alongside Dr. Brendon M. Stiles.

Ms. Conner Ziegler joined the LCRF Board of Directors in June of 2021 and has been instrumental in helping to guide the organization's strategic plan, its research roadmap, and the creation of its Research Advocates program.

Continue Reading
Colleen Conner Ziegler and Reina Honts
Colleen Conner Ziegler and Reina Honts

After she was diagnosed with stage 4 ALK positive non-small cell lung cancer in 2015, Ms. Conner Ziegler received alectinib as her first line of treatment. At the time, the drug was part of a clinical trial. Ms. Conner Ziegler firmly believes that research is what has made her treatment – and her survival for 8 1/2 years and counting – possible. As an active patient advocate, she is convinced that the patient's voice in research is necessary for continued advancement in impactful science.

After a 22-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, Ms. Conner Ziegler served in a variety of community-focused capacities, including service on several Boards of Directors and Advisory Boards. Her primary focus prior to her diagnosis was on children's education as well as woman's health issues. Following her lung cancer diagnosis, she turned her focus to lung cancer advocacy, co-founding a number of organizations, participating in the Department of Defense Lung Cancer Research Program, and volunteering with several lung cancer advocacy groups.

Ms. Conner Ziegler's appointment as chair is a milestone for LCRF and underlines its commitment to integrating the patient's perspective in everything the organization does. Ms. Conner Ziegler is the first patient in active treatment to serve as board chair for LCRF; and has previously served LCRF as a member of its board, Scientific Advisory Board and executive committee; and as a patient volunteer Research Advocate.

Most recently, Ms. Conner Ziegler was honored at LCRF's Evening of Innovation gala for her many years of patient advocacy, mentorship and championing lung cancer research and researchers.

"Colleen is the right person at the right time to take the helm of the LCRF board," says Ms. Honts. "She is dedicated to LCRF and its mission and is deeply invested in making significant impact and improving outcomes for all patients… all while undergoing active treatment for lung cancer. I am delighted to pass the baton to her, and I'm excited to see what she will accomplish."

"It's such an honor to serve the lung cancer community in this way," remarks Ms. Conner Ziegler. "It is exciting to take a leadership role in a growing, evolving organization that is helping to advance lung cancer research in new and innovative ways. I am humbled by my colleagues' vote of confidence, and I look forward to working with the board, the Scientific Advisory Board, and the staff to make LCRF's vision – a world without lung cancer – a reality."

Ms. Conner Ziegler lives in Rochester, New York with her husband, Tom, and their daughter Taya.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 409 research grants, totaling more than $42 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

Contact:
Sheila Sullivan
Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications, LCRF
[email protected]

SOURCE Lung Cancer Research Foundation

Also from this source

Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces Awareness Program Launch

Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces Research Advocates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.