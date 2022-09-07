Lung Cancer Screening Market Revenue to Cross US$ 5.16 Billion, Globally, by 2030 to grow at 7.7% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global lung cancer screening market is expected to clock US$ 5.16 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Owing to increased lung cancer incidence and awareness of early screening. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Lung cancer Screening Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Drivers

The global lung cancer screening market is booming since lung cancer cases are becoming more common due to rising tobacco use, contact with harmful gases like radon and asbestos, and air pollution. It is also anticipated that the introduction of technological developments in the areas of precision, cost-effectiveness, and accuracy; rising public awareness levels; and the availability of private & government funding for R&D activities, to develop better cancer diagnostic tools all contribute to the growth of the global lung cancer screening market. The market size is also increased by the increasing use of inorganic expansion strategies by industry participants, such as acquisitions and partnerships.

The global lung cancer screening market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – cancer type, test type, end-user, and region.

Download PDF Brochure of Lung Cancer Screening Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/lung-cancer-screening-market/7787

Lung Cancer Screening Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value US$ 2.65 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value US$ 5.16 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Cancer Type, Test Type, End-User, And Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Excerpts from 'By Test Type Segmentation'

The global lung cancer screening market has been segmented majorly into three distinct categories based on:

Test Type

Biopsy

Imaging

Biomarker Test

It has been analyzed that currently imaging segment, especially the low-dose CT scan segment is dominating the lung cancer screening market due to the favorable reimbursements and reduction mortality rates as a result of early detection associated with their usage. However, in the forecast period, the biomarker test segment is expected to witness a high growth rate due to the aggressive research and development in molecule diagnostics, to develop new cancer biomarkers and assays.

Excerpts from 'By End User Segmentation'

Based on end-user, the global lung cancer screening market has been segmented into:

Cancer Research Institutes

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Hospital-Associated Labs

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

It has been observed that the hospital-associated laboratories segment dominates the lung cancer screening market due to the increasing number of hospitals, huge patient footfall, and high return on investments in this segment. However, in the forecast period, other end-user segments like diagnostic imaging centers are projected to witness a high growth rate due to increased paying capacity by the healthcare providers and the patients.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/lung-cancer-screening-market/7787

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global lung cancer screening market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is the dominant region in the global lung cancer screening market. The increasing number of investments in research and development activities by key market players, the large number of smokers, the huge disease burden of lung cancer in the region pushing the government to run screening programs, and the strategic steps taken by the key players such as mergers and acquisitions, are all responsible for this regional dominance.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the launch of new lung cancer screening tests over the forecast period. The greater prevalence of tobacco use, and high smoking among the Asian population, as well as the increased efforts of well-known celebrities and government agencies to promote the use of screening equipment, are anticipated to increase demand for the good. The market expansion is attributable to these factors as well as the steadfastness of national government organizations to implement a robust agenda for lung cancer screening.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global lung cancer screening market are

Qiagen N.V

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Sanofi S.A

Agilent Technologies

Roche Diagnostics

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Medtronic plc

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Among others

Table of Content

1. INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

5. GLOBAL LUNG CANCER SCREENING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CANCER TYPE

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

6. GLOBAL LUNG CANCER SCREENING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST TYPE

Biopsy Needle Biopsy Open Biopsy Bronchoscopy Biopsy Others Imaging CT Scan PET Scan Chest X-Ray Others Biomarker Test HER2 Tests KRAS Mutation Tests EGFR Mutation Tests ALK Tests Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Lung Cancer Screening Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=JQocSBxNPnOj8TrPxIbtziu3SQBVgW8bEV7cdV78&report_id=7787&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports