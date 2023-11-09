Lung Cancer Screening May Catch Cancer Before Symptoms Show

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Cancer Society urges discussing lung cancer screening with your doctor.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States. An estimated 6,020 Indiana residents will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year. Symptoms usually don't appear until the disease is already at an advanced stage, making lung cancer screening critical to catching it early when it may be easier to treat.

"Your risk of lung cancer may be increased if you smoke, have had high exposure to second-hand smoke, radon, asbestos, or cancer-causing agents or chemicals in the workplace," said Rachelle Anthony, American Cancer Society Senior Director for State Partnerships. "Family history, previous radiation treatment to the chest and exposure to air pollution also increases a person's risk for lung cancer."

The American Cancer Society recommends that at age 50, people talk to a doctor about their risk for lung cancer to determine if annual screening with a low-dose CT scan (LDCT) is right for them.

"Many people wait until they have symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath or coughing up blood," said Anthony. "We don't want that. Doctors don't always know what causes each case of lung cancer, but starting an early conversation about your risks can help them determine if you are a good candidate for screening."

The American Cancer Society is working in partnership with the Indiana Cancer Consortium, the Indiana Department of Health, End Lung Cancer Now, IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center - Community Outreach and Engagement and the American Lung Association to host a state-wide National Lung Cancer Screening Day on Saturday, November 11. On this day, facilities are asked to open their doors on Saturday, offering an opportunity to get screened for those who are not able to take a weekday off work.

In acknowledgment of National Lung Cancer Screening Day falling on Veterans Day, we have partnered with the Veterans Administration to salute our Veterans by increasing outreach and awareness to this group, in turn saving more lives.

