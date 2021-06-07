Lung Cancer Surgery Market worth $6.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Instrument ((Clamps, Foreceps, Trocars, Retractors, Scissors), Monitoring & Endoscopic Devices), Procedure (Thoracotomy (Lobectomy, Pneumonectomy, Segmentectomy, Sleeve Resection), MIS), Volume Data - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lung Cancer Surgery Market"

182 – Tables

27 – Figures

163 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222

The market growth is largely driven by factors such as the technological advancements in lung cancer treatment, increasing incidence of lung cancer, rising trend of smoking tobacco, rising geriatric population, the increasing emphasis on early diagnosis & treatment of cancers, and availability of reimbursement. However, the high cost of lung cancer diagnosis & surgical treatments is expected to restrain this markets growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of refurbished imaging systems

The powered surgical equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the lung cancer surgery market, by surgical instruments segment, in 2020

Based on surgical instruments, the market is segmented into powered surgical equipment and hand Instruments. In 2020, the powered surgical equipment segment accounted for the larger share of the global market. Power surgical equipment saves the time required for surgical procedures by showcasing consistent performance and optimum functionality. These are the main factors driving the adoption of powered surgical equipment over hand instruments.

Thoracotomy segment to register the largest share during the forecast period

Based on procedures, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into thoracotomy and minimally invasive surgeries. In 2020, the thoracotomy segment accounted for the larger share of the market. However, the minimally invasive surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing technological advancements, availability of reimbursement policies, and the increasing trend of robotic surgeries are the factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222

North America is the largest regional market for lung cancer surgery market

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share. The large share of North America can be attributed to rising technological advancements in lung cancer treatment, increasing incidence and prevalence of lung cancer, rising trend of smoking tobacco, increasing emphasis on early diagnosis & treatment of cancers, and the availability of reimbursement.

The prominent players in the global lung cancer surgery market are Accuray Inc. (US), AngioDynamics Inc. (US), Ethicon Inc. (US), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany), KARL STORZ GmbH (Germany), Scanlan International Inc. (US), TROKAMED GmbH (Germany), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Phoenix Surgical Holdings Limited (England), Key Surgical LLC (US), Surgical Holdings (England), FusionKraft (India), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Sontec Instruments Inc. (US), and Wexler Surgical Inc. (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=222

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cancer Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables (Anitibodies, Probes), Instruments (Pathology Instruments, Imaging Instruments, Biopsy), Technology (IVD Testing), Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer), End User (Hospitals)- Global Forecasts to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cancer-diagnostics-market-186559121.html

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Surgical Scopes), Type of Surgery (Cardiothoracic, Gastrointestinal), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/minimally-invasive-surgical-instruments-devices-market-682.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/lung-cancer-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/lung-cancer-market.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets