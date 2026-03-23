Lung Cancer Survivors and Advocates Head to Capitol Hill to Champion Lifesaving Research, Prevention and Access to Care

American Lung Association volunteers will ask members of Congress to take action to end lung cancer

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Lung Association will hold its 11th annual LUNG FORCE Advocacy Day on Wednesday, March 25. More than 50 people from across the country whose lives have been impacted by lung cancer will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with their members of Congress. These LUNG FORCE heroes, who include lung cancer survivors, caregivers and loved ones, will share their personal stories with lawmakers and ask them to support $51.3 billion in research funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and $11.6 billion in public health funding for the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC), as well as improve access to quality, affordable healthcare coverage.

"Lung cancer is a devastating disease that impacts far too many families. It is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. But thanks to the courageous advocacy of our LUNG FORCE Heroes, who are using their voices to inspire action, we have made significant strides to defeat this disease," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "That's why we are calling on Congress to keep up the momentum by supporting lifesaving research funding for NIH and public health funding for CDC, and improving access to quality, affordable healthcare coverage. These three asks are critical for developing the next generation of treatments and cures, funding state cancer prevention initiatives so fewer people get this disease and ensuring everyone can access the screening and treatments they need."

Since 2016, thousands of LUNG FORCE Heroes from across the country have put a human face to the nation's leading cause of cancer death and urged lawmakers to support robust, sustainable and predictable federal funding increases for lung cancer research and prevention, as well as quality and affordable healthcare. These efforts have contributed to increasing the five-year lung cancer survival rate to nearly 30%, which is a 26% increase over the last five years.

On March 25, support the LUNG FORCE Heroes by visiting LUNGFORCE.org/AdvocacyDay, and contact your senators and representative and ask them to support $51.3 billion in research funding for the NIH and $11.6 billion in public health funding for the CDC, as well as improve access to quality, affordable healthcare coverage.

For more details about the American Lung Association's ongoing efforts to end lung cancer, visit LUNGFORCE.org.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

About LUNG FORCE

The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative unites women, men and caregivers across the country to stand together against lung cancer, the leading cancer killer. Increased awareness about lung cancer, more education on lifesaving screening and more research funding are critical to fuel lifesaving breakthroughs. Through education, advocacy and research, LUNG FORCE works to provide hope to all those impacted by the disease and save more lives. Find out more at LUNGFORCE.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Victoria O'Neill|American Lung Association

P: 312-273-5890 E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association