Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.47% by 2025|Strong Prevalence of Lung Cancer to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The heavy contribution of the immunomodulatory, strong prevalence of lung cancer, and the increasing number of patient assistance programs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the adherence to available alternatives will hamper the market growth.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

NSCLC



SCLC

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist lung cancer therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lung cancer therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lung cancer therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lung cancer therapeutics market vendors

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.79 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by Companies of lung cancer therapeutics market.

