LUNGevity and Hamoui Foundations Issue RFA for Research Into RET-positive Lung Cancer

Partnership aims to fill the need for lifesaving research in RET-positive lung cancer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce its second partnership with the Hamoui Foundation to issue an RFA (Request for Application) for the Hamoui Foundation/LUNGevity Clinical Research Award for RET-positive Lung Cancer.

Because lung cancer research is historically underfunded at the federal level and RET is a rare biomarker found in 1% to 2% of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC), researchers interested in studying RET-positive lung cancer struggle to receive the federal funding they need to transform the disease into a chronic or curable condition.

The Hamoui Foundation/LUNGevity RET-positive Award aims to address this gap by funding research to improve outcomes for patients with RET-positive lung cancer. Selected research projects will be awarded a maximum of $500,000 over two years ($250,000 per year).

"In 2021, when we announced our first partnership with Hamoui Foundation, it was clear that without philanthropic funding in this area, the research would not happen," said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, executive director of LUNGevity Research. "We awarded $1 million in research grants to gain insights into understanding non-genomic mechanisms of drug resistance in RET-positive lung cancer, leveraging existing FDA-approved drugs to treat RET-positive lung cancer, and studying the structural changes to altered RET proteins. As we solicit this new round of applications, we are looking forward to the innovative research projects the scientists will propose this year."

The goal of the 2024 Hamoui Foundation/LUNGevity RET-positive Award is to fund impactful research in the RET-positive NSCLC space that is likely to have direct clinical implications for patients within one to two years.

"As a person living with RET-positive lung cancer, it's really important to be thinking about how patients like me can stay longer on current FDA-approved RET tyrosine kinase inhibitors without worrying about side effects. And it's also important to be looking ahead. If these drugs stop working, what's available?" said Omaima Salous, co-founder of the Hamoui Foundation. "We are proud to support research into these areas of unmet need. And we hope these projects will lead to improved patient outcomes and, ideally, to clinical trials."

Letters of intent must be submitted by February 9, 2024.

For information on these RFAs, please visit Applying for a LUNGevity Award | LUNGevity Foundation.

About the Hamoui Foundation

The Hamoui Foundation is a private family foundation based in Southern California. Since its establishment in 2010, the Hamoui Foundation has gifted over $20 million dollars to support progress in areas of cancer and other medical research, education, community nonprofit organizations, and the fight against hunger and poverty.

Their goal is to focus their efforts on a select number of key initiatives to create visible step changes in the organizations they support. They aim to create sustainable benefit through the establishment of endowments that provide ongoing funding.

While their focus is on creating substantial changes for select projects, they do not underestimate the power of supporting selective local nonprofit organizations in their community.

For more information about the Hamoui Foundation, please visit www.hamouifoundation.org

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.

Through research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

, we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field. Through advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs.

, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through community, we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US



About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 238,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer causes more deaths than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only 25% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

