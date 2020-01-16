LUNGevity Foundation Issues Request for Applications for Ninth Class of Career Development Awards for Translational Research in Lung Cancer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity has issued a Request for Applications (RFA) for translational research for Career Development Awards that will be granted in 2020. The RFA is available on the LUNGevity website at www.LUNGevity.org/CDA-RFA and is also posted on the proposalCENTRAL website at proposalcentral.com.

LUNGevity's Career Development Awards for Translational Research program was created to support future research leaders who will keep the field of lung cancer research vibrant with new ideas. Since 2002, LUNGevity has funded 130 projects at 59 institutions in 23 states, including 26 Career Development Awards.

Projects that will be funded in 2020 are expected to have a direct impact on the early detection of lung cancer and/or individualized lung cancer treatment, including through targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

Successful applicants may receive $100,000 per year for a possible period of three years and will participate as non-voting members of LUNGevity's Scientific Advisory Board for the duration of the award. Applicants must be within the first five years of their first faculty appointment. The Career Development Awards are mentored awards, and a mentoring plan is part of the required submission.

"The 2020 awards will be the ninth round of LUNGevity Career Development Awards, and we are looking forward to this year's applications," noted Dr. Upal Basu Roy, Vice President of Research. "This program has attracted outstanding young researchers who have gone on to become leaders in the lung cancer space. The impactful research we have supported has so far generated more than $27 million in follow-up funding, including independent NIH/NCI funding, indicating that the research and its findings have enough likelihood of benefiting patients to require additional funding."

Letters of intent must be submitted by Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity is the nation's leading lung cancer organization investing in lifesaving, translational research and providing support services and education for patients and caregivers. LUNGevity's goals are three-fold: (1) accelerate research to patients, (2) empower patients to be active participants in their treatment decisions, and (3) remove barriers that patients face in accessing the right treatments.

LUNGevity Foundation is firmly committed to making an immediate impact on increasing quality of life and survivorship of people with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as by providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease. LUNGevity's comprehensive resources include a medically vetted website, a toll-free HELPLine in partnership with CancerCare®, a unique Lung Cancer Navigator app, peer-to-peer mentoring for patients and caregivers (LUNGevity LifeLine), and survivorship conferences. LUNGevity also helps patients find and navigate clinical trials through our Clinical Trial Finder tool, a Clinical Trial Ambassador program, and participation with EmergingMed.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer. For more information about LUNGevity Foundation, a four-star Charity Navigator organization, please visit www.LUNGevity.org.

About Lung Cancer in the U.S.

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 228,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 19% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

