LUNGevity Foundation Leads 2025 Lung Cancer Awareness Month to Drive Research, Awareness, and Early Detection

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, LUNGevity Foundation is leading the nation's observance of Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) with a series of impactful events, campaigns, and educational initiatives focused on raising awareness, highlighting research progress, and the importance of early detection and early disease management.

Lung cancer remains the #1 cause of cancer death, claiming more lives each year than breast, prostate, ovarian, and kidney cancers combined. Yet, progress is being made, and survival outcomes are improving thanks to increased awareness, research breakthroughs in targeted treatments and other therapeutics, and the tireless advocacy of organizations like LUNGevity.

"This month is about more than awareness, it's also about action," said Andrea Ferris, MBA, President and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "We're at a turning point in lung cancer research. People are living longer, and better, with lung cancer, but so much more needs to be done. We need to continue to improve the uptake of lung cancer screening, increase funding for research into early detection technologies and better treatments for early-stage and metastatic lung cancer, and ensure access to care to save more lives."

Throughout November, LUNGevity will lead multiple national initiatives, including:

Spreading awareness and encouraging action with its signature "Anyone with Lungs Can Get Lung Cancer" campaign, emphasizing that lung cancer does not discriminate by age, gender, or smoking history, and give the public action items to spread the word.

An installation of 60,000 white flags on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., honoring the 120,000 Americans who die from lung cancer each year, and smaller installations in Boston, MA and Baton Rouge, LA, showing the toll lung cancer takes across the nation.

Breathe Deep TOGETHER community events and lung health resource fairs providing education, resources, and support on November 8 in Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York City, as well as a nationwide virtual event, Breathe Deep Anywhere, which includes partner events across the country with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI).

National Lung Cancer Screening Day on November 8, a coordinated push to increase uptake of low-dose CT screenings.

Cancer Biomarker Awareness Day on November 13, highlighting the role of precision medicine in improving treatment outcomes across multiple cancers.

Ongoing recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, honoring those who provide vital care and advocacy for their loved ones.

LUNGevity Foundation extends its gratitude to the generous sponsors who help make the Lung Cancer Awareness Month campaign possible: AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly USA, LLC, Merck & Co., Novocure, Pfizer, Revolution Medicines, and Summit Therapeutics. Their support helps drive critical awareness and meaningful change in the lung cancer community. Lung Cancer Awareness Month reinforces that anyone with lungs can get lung cancer. Through groundbreaking research, education, and advocacy, LUNGevity is driving progress toward a future where lung cancer is detected early, treated effectively, and ultimately cured.

Visit www.LUNGevity.org/LCAM to learn how to get involved in Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.

Through research, we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

Through advocacy, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs.

, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through community, we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization. Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 18 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 226,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with a new diagnosis every 2.3 minutes.

It is estimated that close to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people with no tobacco exposure or only past tobacco exposure.

More lives are lost to lung cancer than to the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only 28% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves to 65%.

