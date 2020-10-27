LUNGevity Foundation Welcomes Michael Kolodziej, MD, to Its Board of Directors

In his current role at ADVI Health, Dr. Kolodziej provides support for innovative alternative payment programs, including the Oncology Care Model and private payer initiatives, on behalf of life science, payer, and provider organizations worldwide. Prior to ADVI Health, he joined Flatiron Health in July 2016 as National Medical Director, Managed Care Strategy, where he applied the core tech and data capabilities of Flatiron to facilitate practice transformation and success in alternative payment models. In 2013, Dr. Kolodziej also served as Aetna's National Medical Director, Oncology Solutions, directing Aetna's oncology delivery reform pilots. While at Aetna, he was the architect of the Aetna Oncology Medical Home program.

"We are honored that Dr. Kolodziej is now a part of our Board of Directors," explained LUNGevity President and CEO Andrea Ferris. "Michael has dedicated his career to being a guiding force for cost-effective care and patient-centricity within the field of oncology. We look forward to his expertise and guidance elevating our work in the years to come."

"I have worked with LUNGevity for several years and am delighted to join their board," said Dr. Kolodziej. "Lung cancer remains the most common cause of cancer death in the US, and the work LUNGevity has done representing patients has been vital to improving their outcomes, but so much remains to be done."

Dr. Kolodziej attended college and medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, where he was named to Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha. He completed internal medicine and hematology-oncology training at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, education, policy initiatives, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 228,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 21% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

