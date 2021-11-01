LUNGevity Foundation's No One Missed Campaign Launches Year-Long #KnowYourBiomarker Storytelling Initiative to Drive Awareness of Comprehensive Biomarker Testing in Lung Cancer

"We now know that not all lung cancer is the same—it is not one disease," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "Comprehensive biomarker testing plays a vital role in ensuring patients are matched with the appropriate treatment for their unique cancer. We've heard so many compelling stories about the difference this testing can make in a patient's treatment and outcome, and the #KnowYourBiomarker initiative provides a platform for people diagnosed with NSCLC to share their unique biomarker stories. We hope these stories will empower people with NSCLC to talk to their healthcare teams about comprehensive biomarker testing."

#KnowYourBiomarker invites patients with NSCLC and their loved ones to share their biomarker stories and the impact testing had on their cancer journey.

Tabitha Paccione, Cypress, Calif.

Biomarker: ALK

Tabitha went from running 10K races to facing a diagnosis of stage IV NSCLC and a prognosis of living only three to six months. The 35-year-old teacher, wife, and mother of two was crushed by the news. As Tabitha and her husband Tony navigated the early days of her diagnosis, they learned about comprehensive biomarker testing and discovered her lung cancer type was ALK positive. Four years later, they credit that discovery with helping her doctors determine the best treatment plan for her at the time. Tabitha is continuing to share her story through the #KnowYourBiomarker initiative in the hope of reaching those who might be facing a similar situation.

Dan Cadigan, MD, Toledo, Ohio

Biomarker: EGFR

Dan, a primary care physician, was 46 years old when he was diagnosed with stage IV NSCLC. As a doctor who was used to putting his patients first, Dan was completely caught off guard by his diagnosis. Through testing, Dan and his doctors discovered his cancer was EGFR positive, which can be treated with a targeted therapy. Now, as an eight-year survivor, Dan is a speaker at LUNGevity conferences and is a patient mentor through LifeLine, LUNGevity's phone buddy program. Dan is an advocate for comprehensive biomarker testing in NSCLC as part of the #KnowYourBiomarker initiative.

Interested in sharing your own biomarker story? Join the #KnowYourBiomarker conversation online.

About the No One Missed Campaign

No One Missed is a community-led campaign driven by LUNGevity Foundation and composed of patient advocacy, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology organizations. The campaign's mission is to build public awareness of comprehensive biomarker testing as a critical part of every non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) diagnosis and empower patients with NSCLC to discuss comprehensive biomarker testing with their healthcare team. For more information on comprehensive biomarker testing, including resources that people living with NSCLC can use to discuss testing with their healthcare team, visit NoOneMissed.org.

No One Missed is supported by founding partner AstraZeneca; by founding members Amgen and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; by supporting member Pfizer Inc.; by members AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi Genzyme, Takeda, and Thermo Fisher Scientific; by supporters Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono, Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., NeoGenomics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Oncocyte; and by friends Elevation Oncology, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Verastem Oncology. Additionally, No One Missed is supported by partners ALK Positive, Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), EGFResisters, Exon 20 Group, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, KRAS Kickers, MET Crusaders, MYLUNG ConsortiumTM, NTRKers, RETpositive, The ROS1ders, and University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, education, policy initiatives, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.lungevity.org to learn more.

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

Related Links

lungevity.org

