LUNGevity Now Accepting Research Grant Applications to Drive Breakthroughs in Lung Cancer

Research programs fuel innovation in early detection, treatment, and health equity for lung cancer.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer–focused nonprofit organization, is now accepting applications for their 2026 research grants. These competitive awards are designed to accelerate groundbreaking discoveries in early detection, advance innovative treatment strategies, and promote health equity across the lung cancer care continuum. By investing in the next generation of researchers, LUNGevity continues its mission to transform outcomes for everyone diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Since 2002, LUNGevity has funded 200 lung cancer research projects totaling more than $55 million. We are proud to continue our longstanding commitment to lung cancer research as funding for lung cancer studies becomes harder to obtain," said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, Executive Director of LUNGevity Research. "Every year, we leverage our knowledge of the field to meticulously design award programs to tackle the most urgent challenges facing patients with lung cancer."

This year, LUNGevity crafted Award Programs to continue building a powerful pipeline of lung cancer researchers with the skills and fortitude to usher in the next generations of early detection and treatment.

Career Development Award: This flagship program supports future research leaders who will keep the field of lung cancer research vibrant with new ideas. Funded projects are expected to have a direct impact on the early detection of lung cancer or on the outcomes of lung cancer, or to provide a clear conceptual or experimental foundation for the future development of methods for early detection and/or individualized treatment, including through targeted therapy and immunotherapy. This is a $300,000 three-year award. The first step in the application process for this award is a letter of intent, which is due February 17, 2026.

Health Equity and Inclusiveness Research Fellow Award: This program supports fellows who belong to underrepresented minorities in STEM who are interested in lung cancer research. Applicants must hold a doctoral degree, be pursuing a postdoctoral fellowship, and plan to pursue a career in lung cancer. This is a $100,000 two-year award. The first step in the application process for this award is a letter of intent, which is due February 17, 2026.

VA Research Scholar Award: This program supports investigators interested in lung cancer research within the VA System. Applicants must hold a doctoral degree and either be pursuing a postdoctoral fellowship program or be junior faculty within the first five years of their faculty appointment at the time of application. This is a $100,000 two-year award. The first step in the application process for this award is a letter of intent, which is due February 17, 2026.

ASTRO-LUNGevity Residents/Fellows in Radiation Oncology Seed Grant: This program will foster and develop the research careers of residents and fellows interested in radiation oncology-related basic, translational and/or clinical research to benefit patients with lung cancer. This is a $50,000 one-year award. Visit Proposal Central to apply by January 26, 2026.

For more information about these awards, visit the LUNGevity website at https://www.lungevity.org/learn-about-lungevity/scientific-research/applying-for-lungevity-research-award.

Award recipients are expected to be announced in late summer 2026.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.

Through research, we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

Through advocacy, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs.

, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through community, we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 18 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 226,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with a new diagnosis every 2.3 minutes.

It is estimated that close to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people with no tobacco exposure or only past tobacco exposure.

More lives are lost to lung cancer than to the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only 28% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves to 65%.

