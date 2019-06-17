LUNGevity Promotes Dr. Upal Basu Roy to Vice President of Research

The Foundation's research program accelerates scientific progress to patients by funding high-impact research into early detection and therapeutics and breaking down silos to foster collaborations among academic researchers, clinicians, survivors and industry partners. The program has an impressive track record of improving outcomes and lives; for every $1 LUNGevity invests in research, scientists are able to garner an additional $12 of funding to continue their investigations. Dr. Basu Roy will ensure the Foundation continues to invest in impactful scientific research to accelerate progress in treatment and early detection.

Under Dr. Basu Roy's guidance, LUNGevity launched the Patient-Focused Research Center (Patient FoRCe) in 2017, which conducts qualitative and quantitative studies on patients' unmet needs, values, and preferences. Currently, Upal is managing several multi-year, patient-focused research projects in Patient FoRCE, including Project ACTs, a study with University of Kentucky and Moffitt Cancer Center to identify barriers to adherence to lung cancer screening and developing shared-decision aids; Project Transform, a patient preference study with Johns Hopkins and Ohio State University; and Project PRIORITY, a study with the EGFR Resisters patient group to uncover the treatment experience of EGFR-positive lung cancer patients.

Dr. Basu Roy is also responsible for managing LUNGevity's extensive educational library, which includes both print and online resources.

"We are thrilled that Upal will be taking on this new role," Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of the Foundation, says. "Upal brings the rigor of the bench scientist as well as experience in community-based participatory research to LUNGevity's research programs. Further, Upal has worked directly with patient groups and has focused in the past on minority populations, which is a programmatic focus for the Foundation. We are excited to see the great advances LUNGevity's research program can make under Upal's leadership."

Dr. Basu Roy has extensive experience in community-based participatory research (CBPR) methodology in health sciences research, specifically in projects involving immigrants and minority populations. His experience ranges from working with diabetes education for Asian immigrants in New York City to educating minority populations about breast cancer screening in Queens, NY.

Dr. Basu Roy has a PhD in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Arizona and an MPH in Global Health Policy and Management from New York University.

